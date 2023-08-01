Bruins Daily: Bergeron Set Example; NHL News And Rumors

Now-former Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron always set the perfect example on and off the ice.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In the words of Hockey Hall of Fame puck scribe Russ Conway, who covered the Boston Bruins for 40 years, we’ll likely do the right thing if we ask ourselves: ‘What would Patrice Bergeron do?’

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have signed their last restricted free agent by inking Jesse Ylonen to a one-year, two-way contract that will carry a $775,000 salary cap hit in the NHL.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract extension with a $1.05 salary cap hit.

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins take a chance on what would be a reclamation project in Philadelphia Flyers’ No. 2 overall pick in 2017, Nolan Patrick?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins trade or sign forward Jake Guentzel?

Carolina Hockey Now: Who are some potential NHL trade targets for the Carolina Hurricanes?

Florida Hockey Now: Ironically, if the Florida Panthers had beaten the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final, the Las Vegas sportsbooks would’ve been a lot happier.

Chicago Hockey Now: What’s true and what’s not about the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: How good was Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon in 5-on-5 play?

Vegas Hockey Now: North Chelmsford, MA native and former Boston University star center Jack Eichel took the lessons learned from former Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and became a two-way center.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who are three remaining unrestricted free agents that should be targeted by the San Jose Sharks?

NHL

TSN: On Monday, the Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a three-year, $11.25 million ($3.75M AAV) contract and avoided arbitration.