Bruins Daily: Papa Bergeron; McAvoy; NHL News And Rumors

Now former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron gave defenseman Charlie McAvoy a vote of confidence as a critical leader for the team going forward.

BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Patrice Bergeron believes the culture he helped create over the last decade is in good hands with players and people like Charlie McAvoy.

National Hockey Now

Vegas Hockey Now: When Bruce Cassidy arrived in Vegas last summer, he was informed that he might need to change the ‘country club’ atmosphere of the Vegas Golden Knights, and that’s precisely what he did.

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens be picking in the Top 5 of the NHL Entry Draft for a third straight time next June?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Those around the NHL seem to think goaltending will still be an issue for the Buffalo Sabres this coming season.

Philly Hockey Now: Will the Philadelphia Flyers be a better team this coming season? Why or why not?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Who are the three Pittsburgh Penguins with the most to prove this upcoming season?

Nashville Hockey Now: Are the Nashville Predators still in on the Vladimir Tarasenko sweepstakes?

FLA Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers will celebrate their 30th anniversary this season.

Detroit Hockey Now: After being selected ninth overall by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Nate Danielson has been invited to the Hockey Canada Program of Excellence in preparation for the next IIHF world junior championship.

Chicago Hockey Now: The recently departed Rocky Wirtz saved the Chicago Blackhawks, but he also almost sank them again. His role in the Kyle Beach fiasco and downplaying of it cannot be skimmed over when remembering his life.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed center Ben Meyers on a one-year contract.

LA Hockey Now: Who will play in the Rookie Faceoff for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks will have to accept the harsh reality of the NHL trade value for Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson.

NHL

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goalie Matt Murray on long-term injury reserve.