Bruins Daily: Development Camp; Zadina; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins will wrap up another successful Development Camp today with a scrimmage.

That; more Bruins news, NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins prospect Mason Lohrei is determined to make the Bruins’ NHL roster this season.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins prospect and Boston College center Andre Gasseau is turning some heads at Bruins Development camp.

Boston Hockey Now: After almost being drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2007 and then almost being acquired and signed by them in 2017, veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is finally a Bruin.

National Hockey Now

Detroit Hockey Now: Forward Filip Zadina’s contract will be mutually terminated by the Detroit Red Wings today.

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens try and sign forward Filip Zadina?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils have signed the son of Devils legend Martin Brodeur, Jeremy, and are also expected to sign Ryan Fitzgerald, the son of Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Washington Hockey Now: Joel Edmundson hopes to bring veteran leadership and grit to the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: Former Philadelphia Flyers and longtime NHL head coach Alain Vigneault said he is done being an NHL head coach.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Drew O’Connor has filed for arbitration.

Nashville Hockey Now: Before they bought out Matt Duchene, the Nashville Predators almost acquired center Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals.

Florida Hockey Now: Former Florida Panthers winger Anthony Duclair was stunned he was traded to the San Jose Sharks last week.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Eagles – the AHL affiliate for the Colorado Avalanche – have hired Aaron Schneekloth as their new head coach. He replaces Arlington, MA, native Greg Cronin, who was hired to be the head coach of the Anaheim Ducks last month.

Vegas Hockey Now: What helps form the positive culture around the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings have signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year extension carrying an AAV of $7 million.