Andre Gasseau Turning Heads At Bruins Development Camp

After tearing it up at Boston College in the 2022-23 season, Andre Gasseau has been turning some heads at the 2023 Boston Bruins Development Camp.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound and 20-year-old center tore it up in his freshman campaign for the Eagles, notching 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in the 36 games. With an entire season of NCAA hockey on his resume, the Boston Bruins’ 2023 seventh-round (213th overall) draft pick has displayed much more confidence at this year’s Bruins Development Camp than he did last summer.

“I made a lot of progress off the ice and on the ice, and that’s something I look forward to growing heading into next year,” Gasseau told reporters following the third session of Bruins Development Camp.

Gasseau is taking full advantage of Bruins Development Camp by soaking in the knowledge the Bruins’ coaching staff is providing.

“Coach Ford (Tom) is definitely one (coach who is assisting his development), Gasseau stated. “Adam McQuaid I think is another, a lot of experience and someone that can be a mentor, can relate, and he’s been through it… They are all great coaches and mentors, but those are the two I have clicked with the most.”

Gasseau has tried to mold his game after some NHL Trojan horses and future Hall of Famers.

“I would say Anže Kopitar or Evgeni Malkin,” Gasseau replied when asked what players he’s been influenced by. “That two-way style, trying to be versatile in all areas of the game.”

The soon-to-be sophomore for the Boston College Eagles hockey squad is working on improving various areas of his game with a primary focus on his skating and speed.

“Just continuing to get quicker in all aspects of the game — especially in corners and puck battles,” Gasseau told Boston Hockey Now on Thursday. “I think all the small little details I can continue to improve on and get quicker.”

As Boston Bruins Development camp ends Friday, Gasseau is looking forward to proving himself again in the college ranks.

“I just hope to contribute off the scoresheet, on the scoresheet — wherever I can,” he told BHN.