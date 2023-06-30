Bruins Daily: Krejci Update; NHL Trade And Free Agent Chatter

The NHL free agent market kicks off on Saturday, and with it, the NHL trade market is also expected to.

Is David Krejci going to retire or not?

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins want to gain more salary cap space by buying out defenseman Mike Reilly or other players, they have until 5 p.m. ET today.

Boston Hockey Now: Reports out of Czechia are that David Krejci may not be done playing, but is he done playing for the Boston Bruins?

Boston Hockey Now: While there weren’t any player-for-player trades during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, there was still plenty of NHL trade chatter surrounding the Boston Bruins. Could Bruins general manager Don Sweeney finally acquire defenseman and Norwood, MA native Noah Hanifin?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins used all their picks on the second day of the NHL Draft.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Once again, specific needs were the NHL Draft focus of Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes and his staff.

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders became the latest team to unload a salary cap hit on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Washington Hockey Now: Eight overall pick Ryan Leonard will bring a versatile skill set to the lineup for the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: The NHL Draft was another example of the Philadelphia Flyers being reshaped by new general manager Daniel Briere.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Which Pittsburgh Penguins restricted free agents will be qualified today by the 5 p.m. ET deadline?

Nashville Hockey Now: One of the hottest NHL trade rumors heading into the 2023 NHL Draft was the host team, the Nashville Predators, trading up to get into the Top 5. So what was offered by new general manager Barry Trotz?

Florida Hockey Now: Will the Florida Panthers be busy on the NHL free agent market that opens tomorrow at noon?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings were the beneficiary of a salary cap dump by the Edmonton Oilers and acquired forwards Klim Kostin and Kailer Yamamoto for future considerations.

Chicago Hockey Now: In addition to acquiring Josh Bailey from the Islanders, the Chicago Blackhawks also acquired veteran winger Corey Perry and signed him to a one-year, $4 million contract.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche wants to get grittier via the NHL trade and free agent markets.

Vegas Hockey Now: Trading Reilly Smith was difficult for the Vegas Golden Knights but a necessary move to sign Ivan Barbashev.

San Jose Hockey Now: Could the San Jose Sharks do the Vancouver Canucks a favor and take on the cap hit of defenseman Tyler Myers?

Calgary Hockey Now: