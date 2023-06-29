Bruins Draft Chatter: Hanfin Finally? Another Knuble?

Could this finally be the NHL Draft that Boston Bruins general manager finally lands defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Will Sweeney also draft a former teammate’s son on Saturday?

Bruins Interested In Hanifin Again

TSN and Athletic Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets at the 2023 NHL Draft (and seemingly every draft since the 2015 NHL Draft), and that’s the Boston Bruins are in on the NHL trade talks for defenseman Noah Hanifin.

From LeBrun in the wee hours of Thursday morning:

‘The Panthers have interest in Noah Hanifin, which isn’t surprising given their need for a blue-line upgrade. Anthony Duclair is part of that trade conversation with Calgary, but the Flames have several other teams that have called on Hanifin, and I’m not convinced the Panthers have the best shot at him. But I suspect Hanifin would love a reunion with old Flames pals Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett in South Florida. Another team I’m told has shown interest is the Bruins, but Boston would need to clear cap space.’

One would have to think that if Duclair is part of the ask from Panthers general manager Bill Zito, then Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney would need to include winger Jake DeBrusk, who is entering the final season of his two-year, $8 million [$4M AAV] in his trade package for Hanifin. The 26-year-old Hanifin, by the way, has made it crystal clear to new Flames GM Craig Conroy that he will not be signing an extension with the Flames and will hit the 2024 unrestricted free agent market if they don’t trade him. He would prefer to play on the east coast.

Another Knuble For The Bruins?

An NHL amateur scouting source told Boston Hockey Now last Thursday morning that the Boston Bruins are interested in 5-foot-11, 185-pound and 18-year-old center Cole Knuble, the son of former Boston Bruins winger Mike Knuble. Knuble and Sweeney were teammates from late in the 1999-00 season until 2002-03. The younger Knuble is headed to Notre Dame this fall after two monster seasons with the Fargo Force that saw him amass 115 points in 119 games. Per our good friend Mark Allred of BNG Productions, Cole Knuble could be available when the Bruins draft 124th pick overall.