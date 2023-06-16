Bruins Daily: Swayman Outlook; Devils Lock Up Bratt

The NHL offseason is kicking into another gear and NHL trade rumors are picking up even more.

That, Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Final fallout, NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Don’t be surprised to hear more NHL trade rumors on restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman as his contract status becomes even more pressing for the Boston Bruins.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Once again, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is being very coy heading into the NHL Draft.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Per the NHL insiders on TSN ‘Insider Trading’, the Buffalo Sabres are interested in acquiring defenseman Brett Pesce on the NHL trade market.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Forward Jesper Bratt signed a seven-year, $63 million contract extension with the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils also elected for arbitration with restricted free agent winger Timo Meier.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers continued to build one heck of a Flyers alumni team in their hockey operations department. On Thursday, the Flyers added another special advisor to hockey operations in former Flyers winger John LeClair.

Washington Hockey Now: The NHL buyout window begins today. Whom could the Washington Capitals target?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could the Pittsburgh Penguins acquire goalie John Gibson on the NHL trade market?

Nashville Hockey Now: One team that seems open to anything on the NHL trade market is the Nashville Predators.

Florida Hockey Now: Will the Florida Panthers get busy on the NHL free agent and trade markets?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have a new head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins in Dan Watson.

Chicago Hockey Now: Will Russian prospect defenseman Dimitri Simashev wind up being drafted 19th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: He’s not scheduled to play this season due to cartilage transplant surgery on his right knee, but the rehab process appears to be going well for Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Las Vegas strip rarely closes down but it will for the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade on Saturday night.

San Jose Hockey Now: The lads on TSN ‘Insider Trading’ are also reporting that the San Jose Sharks and defenseman Erik Karlsson are trying to find him a new home on the trade market.

Calgary Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins winger Jarome Iginla has rejoined his original team, the Calgary Flames as a special advisor to new general manager Craig Conroy.

NHL

TSN: Where will Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat wind up on the NHL Trade market?