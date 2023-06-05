Bruins Daily: Goalie Trade Market, Coaching Rumors

There could be some big-name goalies moving on the NHL trade market this offseason.

A crazy Boston Bruins trade rumor got shot down twice over the weekend.

That, more Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade, coaching and general manager rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In case you missed it over the weekend, there was a crazy Boston Bruins NHL trade rumor surrounding Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm that was shot down here by numerous NHL executive sources. The rumor, that stated that the Bruins are ‘obsessed’ with defenseman Dmitry Orlov, so much so that they’re having ‘buyer’s remorse’ on defenseman Hampus Lindholm after just one season on his eight-year, $52 million ($6.5M AAV), and have made him available on the NHL trade market, despite the fact their best defenseman last season was Hampus Lindholm.

That rumor lost even more credence on Saturday, when news broke that Orlov will be hitting the NHL free agent market on July 1.

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: Have the Vegas Golden Knights become the first team in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs to figure out Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky?

Vegas Hockey Now: Earlier mistakes in the regular season and during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have provided some valuable lessons for and humbled the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida Hockey Now: Forward Anthony Duclair bet on himself in a contract season and now he’s playing for the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have requested a meeting with the NHL to reinstate playing eligibility for top prospect Logan Mailloux.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kyle Dubas and Mike Sullivan agree that the need for speed should be the NHL trade and free agent focus for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Philly Hockey Now: Many believe that the leading candidate to become the next head coach of the New York Rangers is former Philadelphia Flyers bench boss Peter Laviolette.

Washington Hockey Now: Dmitry Orlov told a Russian reporter that he thought he would retire with the Washington Capitals.

Detroit Hockey Now: Could the Detroit Red Wings join the NHL trade goalie market and trade for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebucyk?

Colorado Hockey Now: Can Colorado Avalanche prospect Nikolai Kovalenko make it in the NHL?

LA Hockey Now: What are the best and worst contracts for the Los Angeles Kings?

Calgary Hockey Now: Will Mikael Backlund sign a contract extension with the Calgary Flames?

NHL

Orange County Register: The goalie NHL trade market could be busy this offseason. Lisa Dillman reports that John Gibson has once again asked for a trade from the Anaheim Ducks.