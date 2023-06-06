Bruins Daily: Panthers Tamed; Return Of The Whalers?

For the first time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Florida Panthers appear to be tamed.

Could the Hartford Whalers return?

That, more Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade and coaching rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Can 23-year-old prospect and potential restricted free agent Jakub Lauko earn a spot on the Boston Bruins roster?

Stanley Cup Final

After a 7-2 win, the Vegas Golden Knights are up 2-0 on the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Here’s reaction from Vegas Hockey Now and Florida Hockey Now:

Vegas Hockey Now: Think about this Stanley Cup Playoffs fact: The Florida Panthers gave Jonathan Marchessault to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Hockey Now: He won’t get the Conn Smythe Trophy but man! Hello Aidin Hill!

Florida Hockey Now: The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a roller coaster but what the hell just happened to the Florida Panthers?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens invested eight years ($7.8M AAV), in rising goal-scoring star Cole Caufield.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: New president of hockey operations, Kyle Dubas, will be at the NHL Draft table for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Detroit Hockey Now: Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Commodore let his feelings be known on the Columbus Blue Jackets hiring Mike Babcock.

Colorado Hockey Now: Congrats to Arlington, MA native, and a friend of BHN, Greg Cronin on being names head coach of the Anaheim Ducks!

LA Hockey Now: In a sign of things to come, the Los Angeles Kings have combined their radio and TV broadcasts and let go of Alex Faust.

San Jose Hockey Now: One team that has some cap space to play with heading into NHL free agency and the NHL trade market is the San Jose Sharks.

NHL

CTInsider.com: While we’re late posting on this, we wanted to do our due diligence, and while this story may indicate otherwise, there is some legit chatter that Hartford could become, at least temporary, and probably at most, relocation spoit for the Arizona Coyotes.