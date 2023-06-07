Bruins Daily: Big Trade Sparks More Rumors; Stanley Cup Final

The offseason NHL trade market kicked off in a big way on Tuesday with a blockbuster three-team trade.

Will 25-year-old forward Trent Frederic be back with the Boston Bruins for the 2023-24 season, and if so, what position will he be playing?

That, more Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade and coaching rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

In the second feature on the three potential restricted free agents (who played 15 or more NHL games last season), for the Boston Bruins, we look at forward (will it be center), Trent Frederic?

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights are two wins away from their first Stanley Cup, and one of the reasons is a legendary run from goalie Adin Hill.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights are cooking dinner in the collective kitchen of the Florida Panthers so far but are Conn Smythe Trophy candidate Jonathan Marchessault and his teammates getting a bit cocky?

Florida Hockey Now: What has happened to once-leading Conn Smythe Trophy favorite and Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky?

Florida Hockey Now: The injury and subsequent absence of Radko Gudas in Game 2 showed just how important he is to the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired defenseman Ivan Provorov in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers may not be done wheeling and dealing as NHL trade chatter really picked up around Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are set to begin talks on extending winger Timo Meier.

Montreal Hockey Now: Would Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart be a fit on the NHL trade market for the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins buy out winger Mikael Granlund?

NYI Hockey Now: Another team to keep an eye on on the NHL trade market this offseason is the New York Islanders.

Nashville Hockey Now: If the Nashville Predators do ‘swing for the fences’ at the NHL Draft, who could they target?

Detroit Hockey Now: Is Filip Zadina part of the future plans for the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado Hockey Now: Are the Colorado Avalanche an NHL trade market fit for Ottawa Senators winger Alex DeBrincat?

LA Hockey Now: Cap space was their biggest goal in the three-team trade with the Blue Jackets and Flyers on Tuesday and mission accomplished for the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose Hockey Now: Sheng Peng looks back on the trade that sent Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks to the Vegas Golden Knights.