Bruins Daily: Orlov Gone? Coyote Strange; Stanley Cup Final

The Boston Bruins should not get their hopes up for potential unrestricted free agent defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

That, more Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade, coaching and general manager rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov appears to be set on hitting the NHL free agent market.

Boston Hockey Now: Can wee please stop with the surrounding NHL Trade rumors surrounding the Boston Bruins when it comes to Hampus Lindholm?

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers pushed hard but Game 1 went to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights have found a knight in Adin Hill.

Florida Hockey Now: The score may have been 5-2 but the game was closer for the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly getting close to signing winger Cole Caufield.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What defines Kyle Dubas’ job as president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Philly Hockey Now: The NHL made it official that the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers will play in the Stadium Classic game.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New jersey Devils and New York Giants will play at Metlife Stadium.

Colorado Hockey Now: Per NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly, there is no ongoing investigation into Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin.

LA Hockey Now: What are the best contracts right now for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: What is the NHL free agent, trade and draft plan for the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: How much did former Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving learn that he didn’t already know if he was sent down that Jimmy Murphy path?

NHL

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman just won’t give up on the Arizona Coyotes.

If, by a miracle, the NHL commish wavers, will there be a new owner of the Ottawa Senators?