Bruins Daily: Bertuzzi, Bergeron Rumors; Stanley Cup Final

The Bruins are exploring the NHL trade market in order to keep a key player.

Will Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron retire or play for another season?

That, more Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade, coaching and general manager rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are looking for ways to clear cap space via the NHL trade market so that they can sign winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

Boston Hockey Now: After 19 seasons, could this be it for the Boston Bruins and captain Patrice Bergeron?

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: So can Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk continue his Conn Smythe Trophy-worthy play or will he be stopped by the Vegas Golden Knights?

Vegas Hockey Now: When did the Vegas Golden Knights know they had what it takes to get a chance to play for the Stanley Cup?

Florida Hockey Now: Rawhide chew has become a winning staple in the dressing room for the Florida Panthers?

Florida Hockey Now: As of Saturday morning, the favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy was still Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Why did the Montreal Canadiens decide to extend forward Michael Pezzetta?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: PHN beat reporter Dan Kingerski says the Pittsburgh Penguins got it right with their hiring of Kyle Dubas.

Philly Hockey Now: One team that may try to hit it out of the park at the NHL Draft is the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: The Spencer Carbery era has begun for the Washington Capitals.

NJ Hockey Now: Who will get their contract extensions from New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald?

Nashville Hockey Now: What could be the offseason plans for the Nashville Predators?

Chicago Hockey Now: Former Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane may have trouble finding a new team out of the gate in NHL free agency.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Valeri Nichuskin story continues to be problematic for the Colorado Avalanche.

LA Hockey Now: Can prospect Rasmus Kupari take it to the next level for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: If he makes it to market, Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi will likely be an NHL free agent target of the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Could the winners of the Matthew Tkachuk trade still be the Calgary Flames?

NHL

There are plenty of NHL trade rumors surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs and new general manager Brad Treliving.