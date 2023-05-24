Bruins Daily: Goalie Trade Rumors; Knights Slaying

Could the Boston Bruins shake up the NHL trade market and shop goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Bruins

NHL trade chatter continues to swirl around the Boston Bruins and more specifically, goalie Linus Ullmark.

Will the Boston Bruins bring back unrestricted free agent defenseman Connor Clifton?

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: Former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is one game away from his second Stanley Cup Final after a 4-0 win for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Hockey Now: After a boneheaded penalty he couldn’t even face the media. Really so-called Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn?

Florida Hockey Now: Will the Florida Panthers play Game 4 with their captain Sasha Barkov?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Could Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas end up with the Montreal Canadiens?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Is John Chayka about to become the next general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Philly Hockey Now: Reports have surfaced that the part of the next NHL Stadium Series will be at Met life Stadium between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: Numerous reports have Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery as the leading candidate for head coach of the Washington Capitals.

Nashville Hockey Now: Who could the Nashville Predators pick with the 15th overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft?

Chicago Hockey Now: Should we even consider the thought that the Chicago Blackhawks would hit the NHL trade market and trade the right to draft Connor Bedard for Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews?

Colorado Hockey Now: Are the Colorado Avalanche considering trading defenseman Josh Manson?

LA Hockey Now: One team that wants to get a first round pick on the NHL trade market is the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose Hockey Now: There is a plan in place with former Boston Bruins director of amateur scouting and current director of player personnel Scott Fitzgerald for the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Craig Conroy is your new general manager of the Calgary Flames.