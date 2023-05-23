Bruins Daily: Bruins Trade Rumors; Panthers Up 3-0

Could the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers hook up on the NHL trade market?

That, more NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Are the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers a fit on the NHL trade market? Could the Bruins absorb the cap hit of Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins?

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers are up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Final after a 1-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes and another stellar performance from Sergei Bobrovsky.

ESPN: The definition of ‘one of a kind’ is Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns.

Vegas Hockey Now: Who has been the secret weapon in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Vegas Golden Knights?

DraftKings: Despite leading the series 2-0, the Golden Knights are +125 underdogs for Game 3 against the Dallas Stars.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Did saving one retention slot at the NHL trade deadline mean a move is coming before the NHL Draft for the Montreal Canadiens?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Numerous reports on Monday said that the Pittsburgh Penguins have been granted permission by the Toronto Maple Leafs to speak to new free agent general manager Kyle Dubas.

Philly Hockey Now: One team looking to reshape their blue line on the NHL trade and free agent markets is the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: Could Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele make sense on the NHL trade market for the Washington Capitals?

Chicago Hockey Now: The 2016-17 season ‘hastened’ the rebuild for the Chicago Blackhawks.

LA Hockey Now: Should the Los Angeles Kings reshape the core of their roster via the trade or free agent markets? Should they trade Viktor Arvidsson?

San Jose Hockey Now: Will the San Jose Sharks trade defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Erik Karlsson?

Actor Ryan Reynolds is out of the bidding to own the Ottawa Senators.