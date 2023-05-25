Bruins Daily: Sweeney GM Of The Year? Panthers To Play For Cup

Will Boston Bruins general manager and 2023 Jim Gregory Award finalist Don Sweeney move some salary cap space on the NHL trade market and be able to bring back potential unrestricted free agents like defenseman Dmitry Orlov?

That, more NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: On Wednesday, the NHL announced their finalists for the Jim Gregory Award (GM of the year), and they were Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill, Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito and Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of Sweeney, he has a lot of work on his plate with eight unrestricted free agents and three restricted free agents to deal with this offseason. He may have to hit the NHL trade market to move some salary cap space if he wants to keep players like defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Hockey Now: For the first time since 1996, and after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes, the Florida Panthers will play for the Stanley Cup.

Florida Hockey Now: A lot of NHLers have avoided touching the Prince Of Wales Trophy out of superstition but not Florida Panthers winger and conn Smythe Trophy candidate Matthew Tkachuk.

DraftKings: How much have the odds increased on a Stanley Cup for the Florida Panthers?

Vegas Hockey Now: After a boneheaded cross-check to the neck of Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in Game 3, it’s a two-game suspension for Jamie Benn.

Vegas Hockey Now: So far, the clear targeting of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and Stone by the Dallas Stars, have not rattled the Vegas Golden Knights.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Could New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko be an NHL trade target for the Montreal Canadiens?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could John Chayka and Kyle Dubas be part of the hockey operations department soon for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Could the Nashville Predators be shopping a key player on the NHL trade market soon? Incoming Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz fired a shot across the bow at Predators forward Ryan Johansen.

LA Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins are shopping goalie Linus Ullmark on the NHL trade market, one team that will likely be interested is the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose Hockey Now: With the goalie NHL trade market heating up, one team to watch is the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: if new general manager Craig Conroy has his way, there will be a change in culture for the Calgary Flames.