Bruins Daily: Foligno; Stanley Cup Playoffs; NHL Trade Chatter

The NHL trade market is heating up and the Boston Bruins may lose a key veteran voice in the dressing room on the NHL free agent market.

That, more NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Can the Boston Bruins still afford the leadership and grit of winger Nick Foligno?

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: The emergence of goalie 27-year-old Adin Hill for the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs could mean a buyout of 31-year-old rehabbing goalie Robin Lehner.

DraftKings: The Dallas Stars are +125 (money line), underdogs as they try to stave off elimination again against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida Hockey Now: After being part of the biggest and most impactful trade on the 2022 offseason NHL trade market, Matthew Tkachuk willed the Florida Panthers into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final.

Florida Hockey Now: There haven’t been many teams more battle-tested in a Stanley Cup Final than the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Get ready for another onslaught of NHL trade rumors surrounding Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins get a goalie on the NHL trade or free agent markets and walk away from goalie Tristan Jarry?

Philly Hockey Now: Will the Philadelphia Flyers lay an offer sheet down on winger Cole Caufield?

Detroit Hockey Now: What is the future of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic with the Detroit Red Wings?

Chicago Hockey Now: What will expected 2023 NHL Draft No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard bring to the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: What have been the best moves on the NHL trade market for Colorado Avalanche president of hockey operations Joe Sakic?

LA Hockey Now: What will happen with the pending free agents for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: One team to keep an eye on on the NHL trade market is the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: One things Calgary Flames players and fans can expect is the new head coach to get along with new general manager Craig Conroy.