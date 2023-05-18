Bruins Daily: Lindholm; Bruins Core; Coyotes Update

Add defenseman Hampus Lindholm to the list of Boston Bruins players who play injured in their seven-game series loss to the Florida Panthers.

Speaking of the Bruins, is it time to alter the next wave of the leadership core?

That, NHL rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: No one here is arguing that firing Bruce Cassidy wasn’t the right move for the 2022-23 Boston Bruins but considering Cassidy’s still going and the players that got him fired here aren’t, is it time to move some core players out? Or should the Bruins just move on from David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins came under heavy scrutiny for letting Bergeron and goalie Linus Ullmark play hurt. So what about Hampus Lindholm?

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Hockey Now: The key matchup in the Eastern Conference Final will be the breakout of the Carolina Hurricanes against the forecheck of the Florida Panthers.

DraftKings: The Panthers are once again underdogs in the Eastern Conference Final. They already upset the Stanley Cup favorite heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs in the Boston Bruins, can they now upset the current favorites in the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vegas Hockey Now: Boston Bruins fans won’t like to hear it, but one of the x-factors that could help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final will be Bruce Cassidy.

ESPN: So who will win the Western Conference Final? The Knights or the Dallas Stars?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: If you want to see some brilliant and raw skill in action, do yourself a favor and watch USA Hockey at the World Championships and zero in on Montreal Canadiens prospect and Boston University star defenseman Lane Hutson!

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will the next President of Hockey Operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins be John Chayka?

Philly Hockey Now: NHL on TNT Eastern Conference Final viewers will still be able to enjoy the commentary and analysis from new Philadelphia Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones.

Washington Hockey Now: Could the next head coach of the Washington Capitals be Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carberry?

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators have had plenty of late-round success at the NHL Draft.

Colorado Hockey Now: Could defensemen Devon Toews and Samuel Girard be NHL trade chips for the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins goalie Bill Ranford was promoted to Director of Goaltending for the Los Angeles Kings.

Calgary Hockey Now: Will the Calgary Flames extend forward Elias Lindholm?

NHL

ESPN: For now, the Arizona Coyotes will still play in Mullet Arena next season according to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

Sportsnet: If and when they do move, what are the other top 5 relocation destinations for the Arizona Coyotes?