Bruins Daily: Bye-Bye Coyotes? NHL News And Rumors

ESPN: The Arizona Coyotes $2.1 billion arena and entertainment district proposal to the city of Tempe, Arizona was rejected by voters leaving the team’s future in Arizona very much in doubt. According to numerous reports, relocation of the troubled franchise is very much a reality now and cities like Houston, Salt Lake City, and Kansas City are being bantered about. This very likely means the end of the Arizona Coyotes.

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the results of the arena vote in Tempe, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/MVL3AUWP7R — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 17, 2023

Boston Hockey Now: With NHL trade rumors starting to pick up ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft (June 28-29 in Nashville), there’s going to be some silly trade proposals floated. We’ve got a doozy for you involving the Boston Bruins acquiring Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl!

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers could be getting a key cog in the bottom six forward group back in Ryan Lomberg.

Florida Hockey Now: Before he rejuvenated the Panthers, head coach Paul Maurice, not once, but twice rejuvenated the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vegas Hockey Now: Stars head coach Pete DeBoer is downplaying the revenge factor against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas Morning News: So how much will it cost in Dallas to attend the Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars?

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens need to ignore all the NHL trade rumors surrounding their fifth overall pick, and not ignore highly-touted Russian NHL Draft prospect Matvei Michkov.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One name that is really gaining steam in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ search for a president of hockey operations and general manager is former coyotes general manager John Chayka.

Philly Hockey Now: If you look closely at the Eastern Conference Final rosters, you will see plenty of ties to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: One name that could pop up on the NHL trade rumors circuit soon is Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie.

Detroit Hockey Now: It’s expected that the Detroit Red Wings could be very active on the NHL trade and free agent markets this offseason. So what players may be catching the eye of general manager Steve Yzerman?

Colorado Hockey Now: If they don’t move their pick on the NHL trade market, the Colorado Avalanche will pick 27th at the 2023 NHL Draft.

LA Hockey Now: How has Rob Blake done on the NHL trade and free agent market as general manager of the Los Angeles Kings?

Finally, I’m so happy that the NHL is embracing new fans like Nimay Ndolo, a woman from New York City who went to her first NHL game this past season at Madison Square Garden and went viral after filming her. Nimay’s enthusiasm and new love for the NHL is awesome and the NHL needs to market more converted fans!