Bruins Daily: Bruins Rumors; Tkachuk OT Hero Again In Game 1

NHL trade chatter is picking up and the Boston Bruins are a constant topic of conversation.

That, more NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Given their salary cap restraints and their general manager Don Sweeney being on record as saying the they will be a ‘different team’ next season, NHL trade speculation is circling the Boston Bruins.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Hockey Now: Just as he was against the Bruins in Game 5 of the first round, Matthew Tkachuk was the overtime hero again a marathon Game 1 against the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. Tkachuk scored with 12.7 seconds left in the fourth overtime for a 3-2 and 1-0 series lead for the Florida Panthers.

Tkachuk put that game to bed. 😴 Matthew Tkachuk scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Panthers in the opening game of the Eastern Conference Finals after four overtime periods! pic.twitter.com/zXpncuO3R7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 19, 2023

Philly Hockey Now: Not many NHL fans, and certainly not lots of Philadelphia Flyers fans the a leading 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy candidate would be former Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

DraftKings: Out of the four remaining teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Panthers now have the second lowest NHL betting odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Vegas Hockey Now: Here’s your preview and predictions for the Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

Athletic: Despite his age and lack of Stanley Cup Playoffs experience, 20-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston has been Mr. Clutch for the Dallas Stars.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Another team that will likely be making salary cap moves on the NHL trade market is the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What’s the most important attribute to have for the next general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde is zeroed in on winning gold for Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championships.

Colorado Hockey Now: With their captain Gabriel Landeskog ruled out for the entire 2023-24 regular season, one team that will be busy on the NHL trade and free agent markets is the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: There’s plenty of options for the San Jose Sharks with the fourth overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft.