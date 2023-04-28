Boston Bruins
Game 6: Boston Bruins @ Panthers Betting, Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (3-2) @ Florida Panthers (2-3)
TIME: 7:37 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BCFL, TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-180) Panthers (+155)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+145), Panthers +1.5 (-170)
Over/Under: OVER 6 (-120), UNDER 6 (+100)
Picks:
Starting Goalies:
Bruins – Linus Ullmark
Panthers – Sergei Bobrovsky
Boston Bruins Notes
-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made the right decision again and will start Linus Ullmark in Game 6. Yes Ullmark has average stats through five games going 3-2 with a 2.79 GAA and .912 save percentage but he also won 40 games for the Bruins in the regular season, and as Montgomery pointed out on Thursday, has still been better than Panthers goalies Sergei Bobrovsky and Alex Lyon.
-Defenseman Connor Clifton will draw in for fellow rearguard Matt Grzelcyk and be paired on the right side of the third pairing with Derek Forbort.
-Veteran center David Krejci (upper-body), will take warmups tonight and be a game-time decision.
Florida Panthers Notes
-Panthers forward and Bruins fans’ Public Enemy No.1, Matthew Tkachuk, has guaranteed a Game 6 win for his team. Bruins right now: ‘Thanks for the bulletin board material Matt!’
-Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg (upper-body), will not play tonight or in a Game 7 on Sunday if there is one.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Dmitry Orlov
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Florida Panthers Lineup:
Forwards
Carter Verhaeghe-Sasha Barkov-Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg-Anton Lundell-Anthony Duclair
Nick Cousins-Eric Staal-Colin White
Defense
Gus Forsling-Radko Gudas
Marc Staal-Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura-Casey Fitzgerald
Goalies
Sergei Bobrovsky
Alex Lyon
As far as lines I’d personally like to see
Marchand – Bergeron – Debrusk
Bertuzzi – zacha – pasta
Hall- Coyle – foligno
Lauko- nosek – Hathaway
But I’m no hockey coach and that’s why they pay Monty the big bucks