Game 6: Boston Bruins @ Panthers Betting, Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (3-2) @ Florida Panthers (2-3)

TIME: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BCFL, TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-180) Panthers (+155)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+145), Panthers +1.5 (-170)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (-120), UNDER 6 (+100)

Picks:

Starting Goalies:

Bruins – Linus Ullmark

Panthers – Sergei Bobrovsky

Boston Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made the right decision again and will start Linus Ullmark in Game 6. Yes Ullmark has average stats through five games going 3-2 with a 2.79 GAA and .912 save percentage but he also won 40 games for the Bruins in the regular season, and as Montgomery pointed out on Thursday, has still been better than Panthers goalies Sergei Bobrovsky and Alex Lyon.

-Defenseman Connor Clifton will draw in for fellow rearguard Matt Grzelcyk and be paired on the right side of the third pairing with Derek Forbort.

-Veteran center David Krejci (upper-body), will take warmups tonight and be a game-time decision.

Florida Panthers Notes

-Panthers forward and Bruins fans’ Public Enemy No.1, Matthew Tkachuk, has guaranteed a Game 6 win for his team. Bruins right now: ‘Thanks for the bulletin board material Matt!’

-Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg (upper-body), will not play tonight or in a Game 7 on Sunday if there is one.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Dmitry Orlov

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Florida Panthers Lineup:

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe-Sasha Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg-Anton Lundell-Anthony Duclair

Nick Cousins-Eric Staal-Colin White

Defense

Gus Forsling-Radko Gudas

Marc Staal-Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura-Casey Fitzgerald

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Alex Lyon