Bruins Daily: Swayman Or Ullmark? Will Pasta Start Boiling?

The Boston Bruins will once again try to clinch a ticket to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers.

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

On Thursday, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media that the Bruins have had the edge in goaltending in their first round series with the Florida Panthers but wouldn’t rule out switching to Jeremy Swayman for Game 6.

If Montgomery stays with goalie Linus Ullmark, he will be ready to bounce back for the Boston Bruins after his epic gaffe that led to Matthew Tkachuk’s overtime-winner in Game 5. After all, Ullmark has the mind of a Goldfish.

After missing the last three games, could David Krejci return to the lineup for the Boston Bruins in Game 6 tonight?

So far, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak has not been a factor in his team’s first round series with the Panthers. Will he finally heat up in Game 6?

Florida Panthers

Tkachuk pulled a ‘Mark Messier’ after winning Game 5 and told his teammates that the Florida Panthers will beat the Boston Bruins in Game 6 and force a Game 7 in Boston on Sunday.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Are the Toronto Maple Leafs going to choke again? The Tampa Bay Lightning forced a Game 6 in Tampa Bay on Saturday with a 4-2 win in Toronto on Thursday night.

After taking a 2-0 series lead last week, the New York Rangers find themselves facing elimination after a no-show 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Game 5.

VGK: So had former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy advancing to the second round before current Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery? That’s what happened on Thursday night as the Vegas Golden Knights advanced with a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

As for the Winnipeg side, Rick Bowness did not hold back on his feelings about the leadership core on his team. You know what? Good for him! I’m so tired of head coaches and even bosses in the normal work world being expected top coddle their players or employees. If you mess up, you should expect to hear about it, and if you do well, you’ll get the proper credit. What’s wrong with that?

A clearly frustrated Rick Bowness went OFF in his post game press conference after the Jets 4-1 loss to Vegas. “Their better players were so much better than our players tonight and it’s not even close” #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/CWkq7Iewkb — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) April 28, 2023

NYI: Will the New York Islanders force a Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 tonight?

COL: The unexplained absence of Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin since the morning of Game 3 last Saturday has been revealed and it’s not a good look.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings will try to force a Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 tonight in L.A.