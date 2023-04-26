Game 5: Boston Bruins @ Panthers Betting, Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (3-1) @ Florida Panthers (1-3)

TIME: 7:17 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, ESPN, BCFL, CBC, SN, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-240) Panthers (+200)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+110), Panthers +1.5 (-130)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (+100), UNDER 6.5 (-120)

Picks: Bruins Puck Line Game (+105), Charlie McAvoy Over 0.5 points (+110), Dmitry Orlov Over 0.5 points (+115), Taylor Hall Over 0.5 points (+125) Patrice Bergeron Over 0.5 power play points (+250), David Pastrnak Over 0.5 power play points (+140).

Starting Goalies:

Bruins – Linus Ullmark

Panthers – Alex Lyon or Sergei Bobrovsky

Boston Bruins Notes

-While head coach Jim M0ntgomery told the media on Wednesday morning that he’s a game-time decision, the Boston Bruins are expecting their captain Patrice Bergeron to return to the lineup tonight and play his first game since suffering an upper-body injury on April 13.

-Unfortunately, the team’s second line center, David Krejci will remain out of the lineup and miss his third-straight game with an upper-body injury.

-Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall has caught fire in the last three games with four goals and three assists in his last three games. Hall now leads the team in playoff points with seven.

Florida Panthers Notes

-Florida Panthers are yet to name a starting goalie for Game 5. After allowing one goal on nine shots in a relief of Alex Lyon in Game 3, Sergei Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 30 shots in Game 4. Meanwhile Lyon has allowed six goals on 66 shots from the Bruins.

-With Aaron Ekblad out for the series, North Reading, MA native and former Boston College defenseman Casey Fitzgerald is getting a shot on the Stanley Cup Playoffs stage. Fitzgerald had no points and was a minus 1 in Game 3, his first playoff game.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Dmitry Orlov

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Note: The above was how the lineup looked like at the morning skate, and per Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is not necessarily what it will look like in Game 5.

Florida Panthers Lineup:

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe-Sasha Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg-Anton Lundell-Anthony Duclair

Nick Cousins-Eric Staal-Colin White

Defense

Gus Forsling-Radko Gudas

Marc Staal-Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura-Casey Fitzgerald

Goalies

Alex Lyon/Sergei Bobrovsky