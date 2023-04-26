Bruins Daily: Bergeron Set To Return; Makar Suspended

The Boston Bruins are set to get their captain back for Game 5 against the Florida Panthers.

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

All signs are pointing to Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron returning to the Bruins’ lineup for a potential series-clinching Game 5 against the Florida Panthers tonight at TD Garden. Unfortunately, though, fellow Bruins center David Krejci has been ruled out already.

Boston Bruins veteran winger Brad Marchand has ironically become a pillar for discipline and has been the quasi-captain for his team in Bergeron’s absence.

Another player that has played a major role in the Boston Bruins having a chance to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win tonight has been defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Florida Panthers

Who will start in net for the Florida Panthers in Game 5? Sergei Bobrovsky or Alex Lyon?

So far in the series, the Florida Panthers have lost the net-front battle to the Boston Bruins.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

NYI: The New York Islanders lived to fight another day with a stunning 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5. The series now heads back to Long Island for another do-or-die game for the Isles in Game 6.

The Minnesota Wild were shut out 4-0 by the Dallas Stars in Game 5 and now head home for a do-or-die Game 6 as well.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings were on the wrong side of the most lopsided game in their first-round series with the Edmonton Oilers and lost Game 5 6-3.

COL: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was suspended one game for his hit on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann in Game Four.

VGK: Can the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 tomorrow and advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

NHL

PGH: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins get out from under the contract of forward Mikael Granlund?

DET: Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde has become a go-to in-studio analyst for Sportsnet during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

SJS: How well did San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier do on the NHL trade market in his first season?

MTL: What Montreal Canadiens prospects have the most to prove next season?