Bruins Daily: Next Man Up; Goalie Switch For Bruins?

Could the Boston Bruins make a goalie switch despite being up 2-1 in their Eastern Conference quarterfinals series with the Florida Panthers?

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Could the Boston Bruins make a goalie switch for Game 4 against the Panthers and start Jeremy Swayman over Linus Ullmark?

Throughout the season, the Boston Bruins have preached and practiced the ‘Next Man Up’ mentality, and without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci out in Game 3, the latest man to step up big time was center Charlie Coyle.

After spending the better part of the last quarter of the season on the shelf with a lower-body injury, Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall has found his stride just at the right time.

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers pest Ryan Lomberg has embraced the role of Public Enemy No. 1 after riling up the Bruins and their fans in Game 2.

The Florida Panthers are approaching Game 4 as if it’s a do-or-die game.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

COL: Star forward Nathan MacKinnon delivered a clutch performance and the Colorado Avalanche took a 2-1 series lead over the Seattle Kraken.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights blew a 4-1 lead in the third period but still beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 in double overtime.

Defenseman Morgan Reilly scored the overtime winner with 45 seconds left in the extra frame and the Toronto Maple Leafs took a 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Highly-touted New Jersey Devils goalie Akira Schmid arrived in a big way under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The rookie netminder made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime win for the Devils to cut their series deficit to the Rangers to 2-1.

The Los Angeles Kings can take a commanding 3-1 series lead on the heavily favored Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

NHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be a very busy team leading into and at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.