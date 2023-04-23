Boston Bruins
Game 4: Boston Bruins @ Florida Panthers Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (2-1) @ Florida Panthers (1-2)
TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BCFL, ESPN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Starting Goalies:
Bruins – Linus Ullmark
Panthers – Sergei Bobrovsky
Boston Bruins Notes
-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said that the B’s are seriously considering starting Jeremy Swayman in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon with Linus Ullmark playing through nagging injuries and both teams facing two straight off days following the playoff matinee in Florida on Sunday afternoon. Before game time, however, they announced that Ullmark would continue to be between the pipes after winning two of the first three games in the first round playoff series.
-David Krejci was a surprise last minute scratch in Game 3 while dealing with an injury and didn’t skate on Saturday in Florida. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Krejci was out for Sunday’s game and is “doubtful” for Game 5 on Wednesday night in Boston as well.
–Taylor Hall has scored in two consecutive games for the Boston Bruins and was arguably their best forward in Game 1, so the speedy left winger has been consistently good for the B’s in this first round series.
-Patrice Bergeron did not make the trip to Florida and is out for Game 4, with the B’s hoping that No. 37 would be a go on Wednesday afternoon.
Florida Panthers Notes
-Facing the prospect of going down 3-to-1 in the series before heading back to Boston, the Panthers are saying all the right things about playing with desperation and hunger headed into an important Game 4 at FLA Live Arena.
“We’ve got to scratch and claw to win tomorrow,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice on Saturday. “That’s the idea, to get off the mat after every loss and get back in the fight hard and fast. They did [in Game 3]. We did [in Game 2]. We each have one rebound game.”
-Alex Lyon was pulled from the Game 3 loss on Friday night and replaced with Sergei Bobrovsky in the third period. Bobrovsky let up one goal on nine shots on net in his first action of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
-Frontline defenseman Aaron Ekblad exited Friday night’s loss midway through the game after a collision with Charlie McAvoy and is a game-time decision for the Panthers on Sunday.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk
Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Nick Foligno-Trent Frederic-Taylor Hall
Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Dmitry Orlov
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Florida Panthers Lineup:
Forwards
Eetu Luostarinen-Sasha Barkov-Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg-Anton Lundell-Anthony Duclair
Nick Cousins-Eric Staal-Colin White
Defense
Gus Forsling-Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal-Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura-Radko Gudas
Goalies
Sergei Bobrovsky
Alex Lyon