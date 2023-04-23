Game 4: Boston Bruins @ Florida Panthers Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (2-1) @ Florida Panthers (1-2)

TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BCFL, ESPN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Starting Goalies:

Bruins – Linus Ullmark

Panthers – Sergei Bobrovsky

Boston Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said that the B’s are seriously considering starting Jeremy Swayman in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon with Linus Ullmark playing through nagging injuries and both teams facing two straight off days following the playoff matinee in Florida on Sunday afternoon. Before game time, however, they announced that Ullmark would continue to be between the pipes after winning two of the first three games in the first round playoff series.

-David Krejci was a surprise last minute scratch in Game 3 while dealing with an injury and didn’t skate on Saturday in Florida. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Krejci was out for Sunday’s game and is “doubtful” for Game 5 on Wednesday night in Boston as well.

–Taylor Hall has scored in two consecutive games for the Boston Bruins and was arguably their best forward in Game 1, so the speedy left winger has been consistently good for the B’s in this first round series.

-Patrice Bergeron did not make the trip to Florida and is out for Game 4, with the B’s hoping that No. 37 would be a go on Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Panthers Notes

-Facing the prospect of going down 3-to-1 in the series before heading back to Boston, the Panthers are saying all the right things about playing with desperation and hunger headed into an important Game 4 at FLA Live Arena.

“We’ve got to scratch and claw to win tomorrow,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice on Saturday. “That’s the idea, to get off the mat after every loss and get back in the fight hard and fast. They did [in Game 3]. We did [in Game 2]. We each have one rebound game.”

-Alex Lyon was pulled from the Game 3 loss on Friday night and replaced with Sergei Bobrovsky in the third period. Bobrovsky let up one goal on nine shots on net in his first action of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

-Frontline defenseman Aaron Ekblad exited Friday night’s loss midway through the game after a collision with Charlie McAvoy and is a game-time decision for the Panthers on Sunday.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Nick Foligno-Trent Frederic-Taylor Hall

Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Dmitry Orlov

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Florida Panthers Lineup:

Forwards

Eetu Luostarinen-Sasha Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg-Anton Lundell-Anthony Duclair

Nick Cousins-Eric Staal-Colin White

Defense

Gus Forsling-Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal-Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura-Radko Gudas

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Alex Lyon