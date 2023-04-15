Murph’s Stanley Cup Playoff Predictions: Bruins Over Oilers

The Boston Bruins will become the first Presidents’ Trophy winners since the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks beat the Bruins in six games, to win the Stanley Cup.

David Pastrnak – who should be a runner-up to Connor McDavid for the Hart Trophy – and the Bruins, will beat McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling seven-game Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins will then hoist their first Stanley Cup on home ice since Bobby Orr flew through the air after scoring the overtime winner that swept the St. Louis Blues in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final.

If this Stanley Cup Playoffs prediction comes true, it could also serve as a slight bit of redemption for the 1988 and 1990 Boston Bruins (another Presidents’ Trophy winner), who lost to the Oilers in four and five games respectively. Bruins fans my age have their version of Bucky ‘Bleeping’ Dent in Petr ‘Bleeping’ Klima!

Time for Oilers fans to have [Insert current Boston Bruins player here] and feel the pain the Black and Gold faithful felt then.

So here’s how that will happen:

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers:

Prediction: Bruins in 4

Player to watch: Taylor Hall

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders

Prediction: Islanders in 6

Player to watch: Ilya Sorokin

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa bay Lightning

Prediction: Maple Leafs in 5

Player to watch: Mitch Marner

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers

Prediction: Rangers in 7

Player To Watch: Igor Shesterkin

ECF Final: Bruins over Rangers

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken:

Prediction: Avalanche in 6

Player to watch: Devon Toews

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings

Prediction: Oilers in 5

Player to watch: Zach Hyman

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild

Prediction: Wild In 6

Player to watch: Kirill Kaprizov

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets

Prediction: Jets in 7

Player To Watch: Pierre-Luc Dubois

WCF Final: Oilers Over Wild

Stanley Cup: Bruins over Oilers