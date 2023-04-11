Connect with us

BHN+

Murphy: Should Pastrnak Become Bruins’ Next Captain? (+)

Published

6 mins ago

on

Boston Bruins

Should Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak become the next captain of the Boston Bruins?

No one can argue right now that David Pastrnak is the biggest superstar the Boston Bruins have had since now team president Cam Neely and hall of fame defenseman Ray Bourque donned the Spoked B, and this historic season he’s having has cemented himself into the upper echelon of current NHL superstars. However, as Pastrnak made his mad dash toward 100 points and the 60-goal mark over the last month, he has also emerged as a true leader for the Bruins on more than the stat sheet and has this puck scribe wondering if David Pastrnak is now captain material?

This content is for BHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.99/month or get a whole year for just 34.99!

Join us! –OR– Log in

Related Topics:

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.

Boston Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously