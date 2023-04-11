Murphy: Should Pastrnak Become Bruins’ Next Captain? (+)

Should Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak become the next captain of the Boston Bruins?

No one can argue right now that David Pastrnak is the biggest superstar the Boston Bruins have had since now team president Cam Neely and hall of fame defenseman Ray Bourque donned the Spoked B, and this historic season he’s having has cemented himself into the upper echelon of current NHL superstars. However, as Pastrnak made his mad dash toward 100 points and the 60-goal mark over the last month, he has also emerged as a true leader for the Bruins on more than the stat sheet and has this puck scribe wondering if David Pastrnak is now captain material?