Boston Bruins
Game 79: Boston Bruins Vs. New Jersey Devils Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (61-12-5, 127 pts) Vs New Jersey Devils (50-21-8, 108 pts)
TIME: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Boston Bruins Notes
–Taylor Hall (lower body) will play for the first time since the end of February after being activated from the long term injured reserve. To make room for Hall and free up the cap space for him to be on the roster, the Boston Bruins are moving both Derek Forbort (lower body) and Nick Foligno (lower body) to long term injured reserve.
“We’re excited to have him back,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery of Taylor Hall’s return. “I don’t know how much power play time he’ll get, but the most important thing is to get him back up and running with a lot of 5-on-5 shifts.”
There he is 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9f2Pyd9Awj
— p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2023
Montgomery indicated that Hall will not play on Sunday against the Flyers in a back-to-back situation.
-The Boston Bruins have also assigned Oskar Steen back to Providence after a solid stint for the Black and Gold where he scored a goal and had three shots on net in a pair of games playing very limited minutes.
-The Boston Bruins will be without center David Krejci (lower-body), for a third straight game, but Charlie McAvoy (upper body) is expected to play.
-Linus Ullmark will be back in net for the Boston Bruins in one of his last regular season starts ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Jeremy Swayman is slated to get the start for the Boston Bruins in Philadelphia vs. the Flyers on Sunday.
“We’re lucky that we’ve got two of the top-10 goalies in the league in my opinion,” said Montgomery.
New Jersey Devils
-The New Jersey Devils are viewing Saturday night’s game against the strong Boston Bruins as a final big-time challenge ahead of the looming Stanley Cup playoffs.
“I look at it as an opportunity for us to win a game and secure home ice,” said New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff. “They’re four lines deep, their goaltending has been fabulous, both goaltenders have been really good for them. They’re just a well-rounded team. Solid defense, when I watch them play from line one to line four, it’s a highly competitive group that dangerous from that first forward to the 12th forward.”
-The New Jersey Devils announced that they have signed former first round pick Luke Hughes to a three-year entry level contract. He will wear No. 43 for the Devils. He will not play against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
-Miles Wood will be playing his 400th career NHL game against the Bruins team that he grew up watching as a Massachusetts kid.
“To do it back in my home state, where I grew up playing, I watched the Bruins a lot as a kid,” said Wood. “To play my 400th game against them, it’s kind of weird, crazy how the timing of the whole thing matched up perfectly.”
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
New Jersey Devils Lineup:
Forwards:
Tomas Tatar-Nico Hischier-Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat-Jack Hughes-Jasper Bratt
Timo Meier-Erik Haula-Jesper Boqvist
Miles Wood-Michael McLeod-Nick Bastian
Defensemen:
Kevin Bahl-Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves-John Marino
Jonas Siegenthaler-Damon Severson
Goalies
Vitek Vanacek
Mackenzie Blackwood