Game 79: Boston Bruins Vs. New Jersey Devils Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (61-12-5, 127 pts) Vs New Jersey Devils (50-21-8, 108 pts)

TIME: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

–Taylor Hall (lower body) will play for the first time since the end of February after being activated from the long term injured reserve. To make room for Hall and free up the cap space for him to be on the roster, the Boston Bruins are moving both Derek Forbort (lower body) and Nick Foligno (lower body) to long term injured reserve.

“We’re excited to have him back,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery of Taylor Hall’s return. “I don’t know how much power play time he’ll get, but the most important thing is to get him back up and running with a lot of 5-on-5 shifts.”

There he is 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9f2Pyd9Awj — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2023

Montgomery indicated that Hall will not play on Sunday against the Flyers in a back-to-back situation.

-The Boston Bruins have also assigned Oskar Steen back to Providence after a solid stint for the Black and Gold where he scored a goal and had three shots on net in a pair of games playing very limited minutes.

-The Boston Bruins will be without center David Krejci (lower-body), for a third straight game, but Charlie McAvoy (upper body) is expected to play.

-Linus Ullmark will be back in net for the Boston Bruins in one of his last regular season starts ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Jeremy Swayman is slated to get the start for the Boston Bruins in Philadelphia vs. the Flyers on Sunday.

“We’re lucky that we’ve got two of the top-10 goalies in the league in my opinion,” said Montgomery.

New Jersey Devils

-The New Jersey Devils are viewing Saturday night’s game against the strong Boston Bruins as a final big-time challenge ahead of the looming Stanley Cup playoffs.

“I look at it as an opportunity for us to win a game and secure home ice,” said New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff. “They’re four lines deep, their goaltending has been fabulous, both goaltenders have been really good for them. They’re just a well-rounded team. Solid defense, when I watch them play from line one to line four, it’s a highly competitive group that dangerous from that first forward to the 12th forward.”

-The New Jersey Devils announced that they have signed former first round pick Luke Hughes to a three-year entry level contract. He will wear No. 43 for the Devils. He will not play against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

-Miles Wood will be playing his 400th career NHL game against the Bruins team that he grew up watching as a Massachusetts kid.

“To do it back in my home state, where I grew up playing, I watched the Bruins a lot as a kid,” said Wood. “To play my 400th game against them, it’s kind of weird, crazy how the timing of the whole thing matched up perfectly.”

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

New Jersey Devils Lineup:

Forwards:

Tomas Tatar-Nico Hischier-Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat-Jack Hughes-Jasper Bratt

Timo Meier-Erik Haula-Jesper Boqvist

Miles Wood-Michael McLeod-Nick Bastian

Defensemen:

Kevin Bahl-Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves-John Marino

Jonas Siegenthaler-Damon Severson

Goalies

Vitek Vanacek

Mackenzie Blackwood