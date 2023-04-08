Bruins Tie NHL Record For Wins (62) In Regular Season

With their 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, the Boston Bruins tied the NHL record of 62 wins in a regular season and improved to 62-12-5, with 129 pts.

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins are now tied with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. They need one more win in their final three games to hold that record on their own. The Bruins can also still tie or surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens who hold the NHL regular season record for most points (132), and may have a chance to do it against their bitter rivals at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday night.

While this latest history-making win was great and becoming the all-time winningest team in wins and points is something to be proud of, the Boston Bruins have maintained that it means nothing if they don’t attain their ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup.

“It’s great but that’s not what we’re focused on,” Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand told Boston Hockey Now. “We just need to keep living in the moment and get to the real season.”

NHL legend and TNT analyst Wayne Gretzky agreed recently when he was opining on this historic season for the Boston Bruins.

“In ’71 there was eight teams I guess that it was with Bobby Orr, Esposito, Cheevers, there was eight teams that they could beat, six in the west, and Toronto and Detroit weren’t very good, so eight of the 12 teams, and they didn’t get 62 wins,” Gretzky pointed out. “This team is playing a good hockey club every single night. There’s no days off; there’s no nights off, every game is hard. What they’re doing to me in this year is absolutely amazing.

Listen, it’s almost like you feel bad for them if they don’t win the Stanley Cup because they’ve done so many good things for the game, and they’ve played so unselfishly, and they’re so much fun to watch, you know, you almost feel mad if they don’t win the Stanley Cup.”

The Boston Bruins will get three chances to get to 63 wins. They play the Flyers in Philadelphia on Sunday night, the Washington Capitals in their home regular season finale on Tuesday night, and then the Canadiens on Thursday.