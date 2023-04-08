Bruins Place Foligno And Forbort On Long-Term Injury Reserve

After activating winger Taylor Hall into the lineup, the Boston Bruins announced Saturday that they have placed winger Nick Foligno and defenseman Derek Forbort on long-term injury reserve.

The Boston Bruins also announced that they have re-assigned forward Oskar Steen to the Providence Bruins (AHL). Steen had been called up on an emergency basis twice over the last week. He scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout win over the Blues in St. Louis on April 2, and then played for the big club again in the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nick Foligno spoke to the media on Saturday and acknowledged that he won’t play in his team’s final four games of the 2022-23 regular season. The 35-year-old, 6-foot, 210-pound winger did say that he is still aiming to return for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs that begin a week from Monday. However, as Foligno noted, there’s simply no set in stone timetable for him to return from the the lower-body injury he suffered on Feb. 28 against the Calgary Flames.

“I feel great. I think for me, I think everyone gets excited, myself included, being out there. Pretty significant injury that I had and it’s a credit to our medical staff,” said Foligno who has been practicing with his teammates in a non-contact jersey for the last two weeks. “Scott Waugh (Bruins manager of player rehabilitation), working with him that I’m a little further along than probably we were expecting. That’s why it’s hard, there’s no real timetable. It’s just a matter of me feeling as good as I need to feel. When that time comes we’ll know when I’m ready.

I think it’s just hard because you see me out here skating but I’m still working toward trying to feel as good as I can for the team when I come back and step in. Thats al we’re focused on. As much as I’d like to be out there, and dying to be back out there, I gotta make sure that when I do I’m ready and I’m ready to go for the long haul. I give those guys a ton of credit, man, with the original diagnosis and where I am today I’m pumped at the work everyone’s done to get me back to feeling this good.”

Derek Forbort, who has missed ten games since he blocked a shot in a 3-0 Bruins win over the Winnipeg Jets on March 16, has been skating with the team the last three days. Like Foligno though, there is no timetable for his return and he’s hoping to be able to help his team make a run at the Stanley Cup.