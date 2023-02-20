Bruins Honor David Krejci For 1,000 NHL Games

Boston Bruins center David Krejci played his 1,00th NHL game on Jan. 16 and on Monday, the longtime Bruins pivot was honored for the milestone by his team and the NHL.

Prior to the Bruins-Senators matinee at TD Garden on Monday, a pre-game ceremony was held for David Krejci as he and his family were presented with an array of gifts. Krejci was given a customized Tiffany crystal from the NHL, and then the traditional 1,000 games silver and engraved stick, as a well as a mural from the Bruins. Krejci’s Bruins teammates then presented him with a customized Rolex, and gave Krejci’s wife, Naomi, a customized and engraved necklace for all she has done to help David Krejci reach this milestone and have such a successful career.

A tribute video with congratulations from his teammates and management, as well as former teammates Milan Lucic and Tuukka Rask was also played prior to the game.

The @NHLBruins honour David Krejčí after he played in his 1000th career game back on January 16th! pic.twitter.com/7NOuDUVWPr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 20, 2023

After being selected by the Bruins in the second round (63rd overall), of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, David Krejci has gone on to become not just one of the best playmakers in Bruins history but also one of the best in the NHL over the last 20 years. Heading into Monday’s tilt against the Ottawa Senators, Krejci had scored 227 goals and helped set up another 546 in 1,012 games. Krejci is now sixth on the Boston Bruins all-time list and needs seven more helpers to pass Phil Esposito for fifth.

After taking a season away from the NHL in 2021-22 and playing a season in the Czech Elite league in his hometown of Olomouc, Czechia, the 36-year-old pivot returned to sign a one-year, $1 million contract with the Boston Bruins and hasn’t missed a beat. Heading into Monday’s game, Krejci had 12 goals and 31 assists in 50 games this season. He is on pace to have his third-best offensive showing in his storied career.