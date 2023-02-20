Game 56: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators, Betting Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (41-8-5, 87 pts) vs Ottawa Senators (27-24-4, 58 pts)

TIME: 1 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, RDS, TSN5

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-275), Senators (+235)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-120), Senators +1.5 (+100)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (+100), UNDER 6.5 (-120)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will honor veteran center David Krejci for reaching the 1000th game plateau this season with a pre-game ceremony. Congrats again to one of the classiest Bruins over the last decade-plus.

-Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk scored a goal and added an assist to help the Bruins beat the New York Islanders 6-2 on Saturday in his first game since Jan. 2. DeBrusk now has three goals and an assist in his last two games. He has 17 goals and 15 assists in 37 games.

-Bruins winger David Pastrnak is still stuck on 39 goals as he tries to hit the 40-goal plateau for a second-straight season and for the third time in his career.

-Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes for the Bruins today. Swayman made 28 saves against the Predators on Thursday and earned his second shutout of the season. Swayman is 13-4-4 with a 2.21 GAA and .918 save-percentage.

Ottawa Senators Notes

-For a second-straight game, the Boston Bruins will play a team on the tail end of a back-to-back. The Ottawa Senators beat the St. Louis Blues 7-2 in a Sunday matinee. Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and two assists on Sunday.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

AJ Greer-Trent Frederic-Nick Foligno

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Ottawa Senators Lineup:

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk-Tim Stutzle-Claude Giroux

Alex DeBrincat-Shane Pinto-Drake Batherson

Derick Brassard-Ridly Greig-Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly-Dylan Gambrell-Austin Watson

Defense

Thomas Chabot-Nikita Zaitsev

Erik Brannstrom-Artem Zub

Jacob Larsson-Travis Hamonic

Goalies

Mads Sogaard

Kevin Mandolese