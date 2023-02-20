Boston Bruins
Game 56: Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators, Betting Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (41-8-5, 87 pts) vs Ottawa Senators (27-24-4, 58 pts)
TIME: 1 P.M. ET
TV: NESN, RDS, TSN5
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-275), Senators (+235)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-120), Senators +1.5 (+100)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (+100), UNDER 6.5 (-120)
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins will honor veteran center David Krejci for reaching the 1000th game plateau this season with a pre-game ceremony. Congrats again to one of the classiest Bruins over the last decade-plus.
-Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk scored a goal and added an assist to help the Bruins beat the New York Islanders 6-2 on Saturday in his first game since Jan. 2. DeBrusk now has three goals and an assist in his last two games. He has 17 goals and 15 assists in 37 games.
-Bruins winger David Pastrnak is still stuck on 39 goals as he tries to hit the 40-goal plateau for a second-straight season and for the third time in his career.
-Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes for the Bruins today. Swayman made 28 saves against the Predators on Thursday and earned his second shutout of the season. Swayman is 13-4-4 with a 2.21 GAA and .918 save-percentage.
Ottawa Senators Notes
-For a second-straight game, the Boston Bruins will play a team on the tail end of a back-to-back. The Ottawa Senators beat the St. Louis Blues 7-2 in a Sunday matinee. Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and two assists on Sunday.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith
AJ Greer-Trent Frederic-Nick Foligno
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators Lineup:
Forwards
Brady Tkachuk-Tim Stutzle-Claude Giroux
Alex DeBrincat-Shane Pinto-Drake Batherson
Derick Brassard-Ridly Greig-Mathieu Joseph
Parker Kelly-Dylan Gambrell-Austin Watson
Defense
Thomas Chabot-Nikita Zaitsev
Erik Brannstrom-Artem Zub
Jacob Larsson-Travis Hamonic
Goalies
Mads Sogaard
Kevin Mandolese