Bruins Daily: Bruins Want Defense Still; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins are focused on the blue line ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade deadline.

That, Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

In what was pretty much a scheduled loss for the New York Islanders, turned into an embarrassment for the visitors in a 6-2 Boston Bruins win. Maybe if Semyon Varlamov tried though, there’s more to talk about? Yikes!

Are the Boston Bruins the frontrunners for Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov?

National Hockey Now

NYI: What’s the latest on Mathew Barzal‘s injury? Islanders fans stand by.

PIT: Is it time for Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter to consider what’s next?

WSH: The depleted Washington Capitals lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 Stadium series game at Carter-Finley Stadium. A puck fell in the woods. …was anyone really watching?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are in the zone again and that’s bad news for the Western Conference.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights are finding their groove and making a playoff push.

LAK: The Los Angeles kings are turning it on but also not getting ahead of themselves,

SJS: San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn is doing his best job to paint a Bay Area sunshine but it’s not working.

Canada Hockey Now