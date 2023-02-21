Bruins Daily: Bruins-Sens; Krejci; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins honored David Krejci with a win, and could be close to acquiring a defenseman on the NHL trade market.

That, Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

For the first time this season, the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators. The Bruins got a well-earned 3-1 victory over the Sens on Monday.

With the win on Monday, the Bruins tied the 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers for another NHL record mark.

Prior to the game Monday, the Bruins honored veteran center David Krejci for reaching the 1,000 games in the NHL milestone last month.

National Hockey Now

NYI: After suffering a lower-body injury in the 6-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday, New York Islanders star forward Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely,

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry finally returned to the lineup on Monday night and made 28 saves on 31 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

WSH: Could Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin return to the lineup this week after dealing with the passing of his father last week?

FLA: The Florida Panthers are hoping to get forward Anthony Duclair back into the lineup this week.

DET: Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin’s contract and NHL trade value continues to rise.

COL: Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon is getting hot and that’s bad news for the Western Conference playoff contenders.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly one of four NHL trade suitors for Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk with under two weeks to go until the March 3 NHL trade deadline.

LAK: As they return to a healthy lineup, the Los Angeles Kings will likely need to move a forward on the NHL trade market.

SJS: Top trade target and San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier missed Monday’s game against the Seattle Kraken with an upper-body injury.

Canada Hockey Now