Bruins Daily: Pastrnak; NHL Skills; NHL Trade Rumors

Will Boston Bruins NHL All-Star winger David Pastrnak have a new contract extension with the Boston Bruins soon?

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins NHL All-Star winger David Pastrnak went Happy Gilmore for the NHL Breakaway challenge and came in second place.

Did the Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney underestimate Pastrnak in his contract year?

If the Boston Bruins wanted to acquire a middle-six forward, place him on LTIR, not have him count against their cap hit for the rest of the season, and then activate him for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs they may want to look into Columbus Blue Jackets winger Gustav Nyquist.

NYI: Would the New York Islanders and Mathew Barzal benefit if Barzal played on Bo Horvat’s wing?

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby treasures his NHL All-Star experience more and more each time.

PHI: Keep an eye on Philadelphia Flyers rookie Noah Coates in the second half of the season.

WSH: ‘Ovi Jr’ (aka sergei Ovechkin), Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby won the breakaway challenge at the NHL Skills Challenge.

FLA: Big props to Florida Panthers winger Anthony Duclair to utilize the NHL All-Star weekend in southern Florida to start the Anthony Duclair Foundation in an effort to reach out to children who have experienced racism in hockey and their lives and to help them overcome it.

COL: Could the Colorado Avalanche be interested in acquiring Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi on the NHL trade market?

VGK: With their captain Mark Stone out indefinitely after back surgery, will the Vegas Golden Knights go big-game hunting or add depth players before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?

LAK: With the NHL Trade Deadline now under a month away, the Los Angeles Kings have one of the best NHL prospects pools to deal with.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks are willing to move winger Timo Meier on the NHL trade market but it needs to make sense.

