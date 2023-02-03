Boston Bruins Pastrnak Has Great ‘Happy Gilmore’ Moment

The NHL All-Star weekend skills competition is always the highlight of the entire NHL All-Star proceedings, and Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak really did his part during the breakaway challenge at the NHL All-Star Skills Showcase.

The B’s game-breaker paid homage to Happy Gilmore by dressing up as the Adam Sandler character from the movie and utilized some moments from the movie, including doing the bull dance and feeling the flow after he sank the putt at the net. Pastrnak did a great job skating like Sandler when he came onto the ice and then getting a running start before hammering a puck after lining things up like Gilmore did before driving off the tee.

Linus Ullmark as the caddy also deserves some serious props.

It's all in the hips, Pasta. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/8mASYMECOm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2023

The whole thing really underscored Pastrnak’s charisma on the ice and his ability to perform and entertain, which makes him the perfect kind of player to represent the league at a marquee event like NHL All-Star weekend.

The celebrity judges certainly enjoyed it as he nearly got a perfect score, including a perfect 10 score from the WWE tag team “The Street Profits.” Pastrnak ended up finishing second when Alex Ovechkin brought out his son Sergei as part of a 3-on-0 rush to score on Roberto Luongo that brought down perfect 10s from all the judges in a bit of a sentimental vote with rivals Ovie and Sidney Crosby teaming up for the moment.

It all makes for an interesting weekend for Pastrnak amid reports that a deal is looking between him and the Boston Bruins.

Linus Ullmark also took part in the “Tendy Challenge” event as well earlier in the evening and looked good throwing pucks down the ice attempting to score on net, ending his stint by hammering a slapshot that brought a big smile to the Boston Bruins netminder’s face on the ice. It all made for a solid showing from the B’s duo that represented the Black and Gold at NHL All-Star weekend in front of a Florida Panthers crowd that isn’t exactly looking for reasons to cheer the Boston Bruins for any reason.