Bruins Daily: Kane Exploring Options; Bruins; NHL Rumors

Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane is starting to explore his options on the NHL trade market but not quite ready to be traded.

Boston Bruins

Should the Boston Bruins get involved in the Timo Meier NHL trade sweepstakes?

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders picked up their third straight win as Bo Horvat made his Islanders debut.

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is hoping Josh Archibald can bring some much-needed ‘juice’ to the lineup.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers returned from their break and lost again, but right now, effort means more than W’s for the rebuilding Flyers, and the effort was there again for the Flyers in the loss to the Isles.

WSH: Longtime enemies became good friends at the NHL All-Star weekend as Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin formed lifelong memories.

FLA: Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk is en fuego right now!

DET: Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has made it clear he wants to stay with the Red Wings but he still remains a hot name on the NHL trade market, and, as long as he is unsigned, will be until the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline.

COL: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bo Byram is back in the lineup at just the right time for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

VGK: Injured Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will still be part of the team going forward, just not on the ice.

SJS: San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer could become a commodity on the NHL trade market.

