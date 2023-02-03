Bruins Daily: Bruins; Chychrun; NHL All-Star Weekend

NHL trade chatter is abuzz at the NHL All-Star weekend in southern Florida.

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Just as they would’ve in a Bo Horvat trade, the Boston Bruins would likely have to move a current roster player like a Jake DeBrusk or Brandon Carlo if they want to acquire Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market.

Make no mistake, this puck scribe thinks it’s admirable that Boston Bruins winger A.J. Greer obliged heavyweight Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Wayne Simmonds on Wednesday night. However, that fight should’ve been stopped after that first Simmonds punch connected with Greer and clearly dazed him, if not knocked him out temporarily.

Boston Bruins All-Star winger David Pastrnak will take place in the NHL Breakaway Challenge at the NHL skills competition tonight.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Speaking of Bo Horvat, he’s in Florida representing the New York Islanders but still playing for the Pacific Division and not the Metro. Horvat’s NHL All-Star selection came while he was with the Vancouver Canucks.

PIT: Our man in Pittsburgh, Dan Kingerski, has the fix for the low viewership for the NHL this season.

PHI: How can you not be rooting for Dorchester, MA native Kevin Hayes as he’s at NHL All-Star weekend honoring his late brother, and former Boston Bruins winger, Jimmy Hayes who passed away in the summer of 2021. Kevin addressed the media on Friday with his nephew and Jimmy’s son Beau Hayes.

WSH: Just like the Boston Bruins reportedly are, the Washington Capitals are scouring the NHL trade market looking for help on the blue line.

FLA: Hall of famer and goalie Roberto Luongo is playing a big part in the NHL All-Star festivities.

DET: What’s the latest on contract negotiations between the Detroit Red Wings and captain Dylan Larkin? Will he hit the NHL trade market soon?

VGK: With their captain Mark Stone out indefinitely after his second back surgery in a year, are the Vegas Golden Knights going big-game hunting before the March 3 NHL trade deadline?

LAK: Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake has a habit of making a big trade well ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Will he do it again?

SJS: Does San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson believe he will be traded ahead of the NHL trade deadline?

Canada Hockey Now