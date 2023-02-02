Bruins Daily: Bruins Break Out Of Slump; NHL Trade Chatter

The NHL trade market is heating up and the Boston Bruins broke out of their longest losing streak of the season as they headed into their midseason break.

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Bruins winger Pavel Zacha was the star as the Boston Bruins snapped a three-game skid before their midseason break with a resounding 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Prior to the game last night, Brad Marchand was busy trolling the Toronto media and jokingly, Maple Leafs winger Brad Marchand after calling out an Arizona Coyotes reporter earlier in the week.

Marchand should also be credited for calming the masses amidst the three-game losing streak heading into last night’s win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak was named second star of the month by the NHL.

While I agree with my Boston Hockey Now compadre, Joe Haggerty, that the current Boston Bruins roster doesn’t necessarily need a Bo Horvat right now, I don’t think it would have necessarily been a bad time to acquire the former Vancouver Canucks captain on the NHL trade market. The Bruins need a No. 1 center going forward, and Horvat could’ve filled that role and helped now as well. Now the New York Islanders have a strong chance to prevent the Bruins or the other 30 NHL clubs from signing Horvat in NHL free agency.

If the Boston Bruins are still interested in acquiring a center on the NHL trade market, does Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin make sense for them, if he becomes available?

National Hockey Now

NYI: Are the New York Islanders done on the NHL trade market after acquiring Bo Horvat? Could they still actually acquire a player like St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko or San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier?

PHI: Where do the Philadelphia Flyers stand at the NHL All-Star Break?

WSH: Bitter, yet respectful of each other rivals Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby will be teammates once again at the NHL All-Star festivities.

FLA: Former Florida Panthers interim head coach and current New Jersey Devils assistant coach Andrew Brunette was arrested after leaving a Florida bar for driving under the influence on a golf cart.

VGK: The hits keep coming for former Boston Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy. The team announced on Wednesday that Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks are expecting a similar return to the one the Canucks got for Bo Horvat, if and when they trade winger Timo Meier.

Canada Hockey Now