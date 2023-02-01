Marchand Trolls Media And Marner Ahead Of Game With Leafs

Apparently Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand wasn’t lying Tuesday when he told reporters that he’s not too worried about his team’s current three-game losing streak.

Late Sunday night, and after he and his teammates lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes, Marchand fired off at longtime Arizona Coyotes beat reporter Craig Morgan on Twitter. Earlier Sunday night, Morgan tweeted that he had confirmed Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras hadn’t – as originally thought – referenced Arizona Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher’s father in a scrum during the Ducks-Coyotes game this past Saturday night. Marchand, seemingly out of nowhere, chimed in and replied:

“Shut Your Pie Hole Craig”

Shut your pie hole Craig — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) January 30, 2023

After the Boston Bruins had their game-day skate at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday morning, Marchand was asked by Hockey News reporter Jacob Stoller about his reply to Morgan on Sunday night.

“Ah, nothing. I read that tweet and that’s what popped in my head so I said it,” Marchand replied.

Stoller then took to Twitter and labeled Marchand’s response as weird, and clearly poked the bear in the veteran Bruins winger, who went to town Stoller and then hockey YouTuber and Sportsnet video and podcast host Steve ‘Dangle’ Glynn, who had chimed in defending Stoller.

Was that your mighty might roar pic.twitter.com/vOjjbaMZfh — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 1, 2023

Marchand also did some fun-loving chirping at Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner in his media scrum following the game-day skate.

“There’s not a lot of guys who get into it. Mitch is out there talking about video games and his dog and those terrible new skates that he’s got out there,” Marchand said with a smile. “I respect his game. I think he’s an incredible player. And that’s usually what I tell him, just that he’s my favorite player.”

This came 24 hours after Brad Marchand had this to say about his team’s current losing streak.

“We easily could’ve won that game in Florida. The game we lost in Tampa – lucky goal. So yeah, we lost a few games, yeah, we didn’t have a good game in Carolina. But if you break it down, like, I’m not concerned. No one’s really too concerned about losing three in a row.”

Clearly the NHL’s ultimate troll on and off the ice for the last ten years wasn’t lying and now we will see if any of this carries onto the ice in the latest chapter of the Boston Bruins-Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry tonight in Toronto.