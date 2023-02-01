Game 51: Boston Bruins @ Toronto Maple Leafs, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (38-7-5, 81 pts) @ Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-8, 70 pts)

TIME: 7:30 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, SN, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Money Line: Bruins (-129), Maple Leafs (+106)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+190), Maple Leafs +1.5 (-240)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (+100), UNDER 6 (-121)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will play the Toronto Maple Leafs for the third time this season and the second time in the last three weeks. The Bruins lost to the Leafs 2-1 in Toronto back on Nov. 5, and then beat their Original 6 rivals 4-3 on Jan. 14 at TD Garden. The two teams will conclude their season series in Boston on April 6.

-The Boston Bruins come into this tilt with their Atlantic Division rivals on a three-game skid, their longest of the season.

-After losing 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night, the Bruins are now 10-1-1 off a loss this season.

-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery did not name a starter in net for tonight’s game. Linus Ullmark started in Carolina on Sunday and allowed three goals on 35 shots in the loss. Jeremy Swayman allowed four goals on 37 shots in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers the night before.

-While the Bruins may be mired in their longest losing streak of the season and could head into their midseason break losers of four straight games, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand and his teammates aren’t too worried.

“It’s not ideal, but if you look at the way we lost, like I said, we gave up a bad one there in Florida and they got a lucky one in Tampa,” Marchand told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s gonna happen. We’re playing really good teams, we’re getting the best from every team we play, and we know that. So we’ve just gotta dial it back in a little bit. We’ll be all right.”

Toronto Maple Leafs Notes

-The Maple Leafs announced last week that they will be without reigning Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews for at least three weeks. Captain John Tavares is now playing in his spot as the team’s top center.

-Speaking of the Hart Trophy, Leafs forward Mitch Marner is definitely in the conversation this season. Marner has easily been the team MVP with 18 goals and 41 assists in 51 games. His stats aren’t the sole reason he’s a Hart trophy candidate though. Marner has become a complete 200-foot player this season and other players are following his lead.

-Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe did not name a starter in net for tonight’s game. Ilya Samsonov started the last game and allowed one goal on 24 shots in a 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday in Toronto.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

AJ Greer-Trent Frederic-Jakub Lauko

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark

Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup:

Forwards

Michael Bunting-John Tavares-Mitch Marner

Calle Jarnkrok-Alex Kerfoot-William Nylander

Pierre Engvall-David Kampf-Joey Anderson

Zack Aston-Reese-Pontus Holmberg-Wayne Simmonds

Defense

Morgan Rielly-T.J. Brodie

Mark Giordano-Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin-Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Matt Murray or Ilya Samsonov