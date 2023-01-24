Game 47: Boston Bruins @ Montreal Canadiens Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (37-5-4, 78 pts) vs Montreal Canadiens (20-24-3, 43 pts)

TIME: 7:00 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, SN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-Fourth line center Tomas Nosek is out for at least a month after suffering a displaced fracture in his left foot. Billerica native Marc McLaughlin has been called up from Providence to take Nosek’s spot on the roster after a solid AHL season that followed an excellent training camp for the former Boston College captain.

–Fourth line center Joona Koppanen, replacing Nosek in the Bruins lineup, picked up his first NHL point on a Nick Foligno goal in Boston’s Sunday night win over the San Jose Sharks.

—Boston Bruins defensemen are riding a five game goal-scoring streak highlighted by two highlight reel goals from Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy in Sunday’s shutout win over the Sharks. It’s the first time since the 2013-14 season that the B’s have enjoyed five straight games with goals from their blueline group.

-Goalie Jeremy Swayman will be getting the start for the Black and Gold and is riding a hot stretch in January where he’s 4-0-0 with a 0.99 goals against average and .967 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens Notes

-After competing against them for years, Canadiens head coach Marty St. Louis is highly respectful of the Boston Bruins veteran players headed into his first matchup coaching against them.

“Those guys are rare to be high level players later in their careers,” said St. Louis. “The leadership qualities that they bring. They pull everybody in. The tree is so strong that you just have to follow.”

Martin St-Louis s’adresse aux médias avant le match de mardi contre les Bruins au Centre Bell. Martin St-Louis is addressing the media ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Bruins at the Bell Centre. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/np0eQI2DaH — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2023

-It’s expected that Sam Montembeault is going to get the start between the pipes for the Habs with Jake Allen injured and unable to play. Montembeault is 4-4-0 with a .921 save percentage in eight games during the month of January.

-Kirby Dach took a maintenance day at practice on Monday, but is expected to play against the Boston Bruins after taking part in the morning skate at the Bell Centre.

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Joona Koppanen-AJ Greer

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Montreal Canadiens Lineup:

Forwards

Rem Pitlick-Nick Suzuki-Josh Anderson

Mike Hoffman-Kirby Dach-Jesse Ylonen

Rafael-Harvey Pinard-Alex Belzile-Michael Pezzetta

Christian Dvorak-Evgenii Dadonov

Defense

Mike Matheson-David Savard

Joel Edmundson-Justin Barron

Jordan Harris-Arber Xhekaj

Jonathan Kovacevic

Goalies

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault