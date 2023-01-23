Lindholm, McAvoy Score Dazzling Goals In Boston Bruins Win

BOSTON – Normally it’s David Pastrnak or Brad Marchand with the breathtaking goals for the Boston Bruins.

But on Sunday night against the San Jose Sharks it was the Boston Bruins defensemen that put up material for the B’s 2022-23 season highlight reel with a pair of dazzling goals that helped push the Black and Gold to a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. It started with Hampus Lindholm in the first period on a take to the net right down the middle of the offensive zone where he threw a stick-handling fake and then buried one past James Reimer to start the scoring.

It was a brilliant scoring play that also highlighted the elite skill level that Lindholm has brought to the Bruins since coming on board at last spring’s NHL trade deadline.

Quick deke and a RIP from Hampus Lindholm! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/Y36h8HdX7o — NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2023

“I got a little time there, and then I saw [Patrice Bergeron] kind of pop out on the left side to me, and then I saw him kind of cheat a little bit, so just kind of took it towards the middle, and it’s nice to see it go in,” said Lindholm. “We’ve talking about it as a D. I think we’ve been good at getting involved, but we also need to shoot some more pucks and jump through the middle and get high-scoring chances. I think we really did that tonight.”

Not to be outdone, it was Charlie McAvoy that went next hitting the gas pedal when he senses the Sharks defense was a little on their heels and was benefitted when a puck bounced off his leg and came right back to him. Once again the Bruins defensemen used a stick fake to deke out Reimer and buried one into the open net to make it a 2-0 lead for a Bruins team that knocked all of the wind right out of the Sharks.

Charlie McAvoy are you kidding? 🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/NclqEDeLsA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2023

“It felt good, I got a little lucky,” said McAvoy. “It ended up going off my shin pad back to me, but I thought they were a little flat-footed and I had some speed and [tried] to wiggle through there and it all worked out.”

No doubt it worked out for the Boston Bruins, who showed on Sunday night that their B’s defensemen are every bit as elite offensively as their top-6 forwards when it comes to scoring highlight reel goals at the NHL level.