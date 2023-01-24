Talking Points: Pastrnak, Bergeron Lead Bruins Past Canadiens 4-2

Here are the Talking Points from another come-from-behind win for the Boston Bruins as they beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday night:

GOLD STAR: Cha-Ching! Seems like we’re hearing that noise almost every game this season because make no mistake, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak is literally writing his next paycheck for the next 7-8 years in almost every game he plays. With a goal and three assists on Tuesday, Pastrnak now has 37 goals and 32 assists in 47 games. Pastrnak was a presence in every shift he took Tuesday and after assisting on Patrice Bergeron’s game-winner, he finally lit the lamp with an empty-netter on his seventh shot of the game.

BLACK EYE: If this game didn’t prove to the NHL that they need to have division rivals play more often, and a lot earlier than Jan. 24 in the NHL schedule, then I’m not sure what will. It is absolutely ludicrous that the league’s best rivalry didn’t reunite until this late into the schedule! As the game (and credit to the Montreal Canadiens), proved, it doesn’t matter where each team is in the standings, this matchup will always matter, and always be a battle. I’ve had the pleasure of not only covering both sides of this rivalry but also doing so as a resident of both cities. Trust me, this rivalry matters so much and it should more to the NHL.

TURNING POINT: Who else but Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to step up in the clutch and prevent a monster upset by the Canadiens. Canadiens forward Kirby Dach tied the game with his second goal less than two minutes after Bruins center David Krejci put his team up 2-1 midway through the third period. With momentum seemingly shifting the way of the Habs, the Bruins captain rose to the occasion once again and put the Bruins ahead 3-2 with 2:55 left in regulation with his 18th goal of the season. That proved to be the game-winner.

CAPTAIN CLUTCH 😤 Patrice Bergeron for the late @NHLBruins lead! pic.twitter.com/9VILabAVY2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 25, 2023

HONORABLE MENTION: For the eighth straight game, goalie Samuel Montembeault was starting for the Montreal Canadiens and he showed why. Montembeault was huge early on and continually put his team in position to win, finishing with 25 saves on 28 shots faced.

Samuel Montembeault with the larceny on David Pastrnak pic.twitter.com/zkRmAYFdcY — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 25, 2023

BY THE NUMBERS: 53 – As in 53 more points for the 2022-23 Boston Bruins to surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens who hold the most points ever in a season with 132. At the rate the Bruins are going at right now, they may have already done it, but wouldn’t it be something if they could do it on April 13 on Bell Centre ice in the final game of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was great and it’s always like that in Montreal. I don’t think you can ask for anything better than that. …Boston-Montreal. No matter what day it is, I think fans are into it and it’s a special rivalry and proud to be a part of it.” – Patrice Bergeron to NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz postgame.