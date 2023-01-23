NHL Insider On Pastrnak Contract: ‘They’re Getting Closer’

According to Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins and the David Pastrnak camp continue to make progress on a contract extension for the All-Star winger.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast that he cohosts with Jeff Marek, Friedman likened a successful drive down the football field to the progress the Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and Pastrnak’s agent J.P. Barry have been making lately.

“Again, I don’t think they’re in the red zone yet, but they’re getting closer,” Friedman said. “As I said to someone: ‘I hope it’s not 4th and 8 and Kirk Cousins throws a three-yard pass, and the negotiation falls apart on that. But like I said, I’ve just heard on that, I think the Bruins and the rep – who’s J.P. Barry here – I think they’re talking almost every day. I think there’s a real try here and. …I don’t know, I think everybody understands what everybody wants and I think they’re trying to make it happen.”

During the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14, Friedman reported similar progress in the David Pastrnak contract negotiations, but following the game, Sweeney gave a sterna and fast ‘No’ when asked if there were any new updates.

“I want to be careful with this one, but the word around the league is that the Bruins and Pastrnak have been making some progress,” Elliotte Friedman said on Jan. 14. “I still think there are things that need to get done. But the word as of this Saturday with Pastrnak is ‘progress.'”

Barry then confirmed progress to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald the next day:

Just following up on @FriedgeHNIC report last night, Pastrnak agent JP Barry wrote in text to Herald that the two sides are having regular discussions but still work to do. “We have made progress from a month ago it is fair to say.” FWIW. Sweeney decline comment on talks on Sat. — steve conroy (@conroyherald) January 15, 2023

David Pastrnak leads the Boston Bruins in goals with 36 lamplighters and trails only Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and his 40 goals for the NHL lead. The Bruins superstar winger is tied with Brad Marchand for the team lead in assists with 29 helpers each, and leads the Bruins in points with 65.