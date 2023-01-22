Game 46: Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (36-5-4, 76 pts) vs San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, 37 pts)

TIME: 7:00 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, NBCSCA, TVAS, SN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Money Line: Bruins (-360), Sharks (+275)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-141), Sharks +1.5 (+117)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (-120), UNDER 6 (+100)

Boston Bruins Notes

-It’s been a dose of good and bad news on the injury front for the Boston Bruins this weekend. On Saturday morning, the Bruins announced that center Tomas Nosek had suffered a displaced fracture in his left foot and will likely be out for about a month. On Sunday though, the Bruins found out that defenseman Brandon Carlo will be OK after blocking a shot on Thursday night and will be in the lineup tonight.

–David Pastrnak is headed to his third All-Star game. The Bruins star winger leads the Bruins in goals with 35 lamplighters and is tied for the team lead in assists with Brad Marchand, as each have 28 helpers.

-Goalie Linus Ullmark is expected to get the nod between the pipes for the Bruins. Ullmark is an astonishing 24-2-1 with a league-leading 1.88 GAA and .937 save percentage.

San Jose Sharks Notes

-Timo Meier leads the San Jose Sharks in goals with 27 lamplighters, and Erik Karlsson leads in assists (47) and points with 62.

-Old friend James Reimer will get the nod between the pipes tonight for the Sharks. Reimer is 8-13-4 with a 3.23 GAA and .897 save percentage.

-With the San Jose Sharks in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes and swirling at the bottom of the standings, plenty of NHL trade rumors have been circling the team. The biggest name from the Sharks has obviously been defenseman Erik Karlsson but don’t sleep on a potential Timo Meier trade. The Sharks have given interested NHL trade suitors for Meier permission to seek an extension, which will help pave the way to a potential trade.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Joona Koppanen-AJ Greer

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

San Jose Sharks Lineup:

Forwards

Timo Meier-Tomas Hertl-Michael Eyssimont

Matt Nieto-Logan Couture-Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino-Nico Sturm-Noah Gregor

Oskar Lindblom-Steven Lorentz-Jonah Gadjovich

Defense

Jaycob Megna-Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic-Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro-Nick Cicek

Goalies

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen