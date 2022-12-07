Bruins Daily: Smith Returning; McAvoy Facing Retribution?

Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith is set to return to the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday in Denver. Should he have to worry about protecting his teammate Charlie McAvoy?

That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

In the first period of the 5-1 win for the Boston Bruins over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy cleared Colorado Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen out of the crease by slamming him down to the ice. It was a borderline penalty, but when all was said and done, any hockey lifer would view it the same way they view NFL defensive and offensive lineman going at it in the trenches.

Yeah. This is dangerous. And unnecessary pic.twitter.com/ezC8gsr46v — Kyle Keefe (@kylekeefetv) December 4, 2022

Well, my colleague at Colorado Hockey Now sees it differently and has basically put a Reg Dunlop on Tim McCracken bounty on McAvoy as retribution for Lehkonen now being day-to-day with an upper body injury.

I love and have the utmost respect for Adrian but c’mon! Noe the less, could we see some fire works tonight if the score gets out of hand?

After missing the last three games with an upper-body injury, Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith will draw back into the lineup Wednesday night in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche.

