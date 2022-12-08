Bruins Daily: Bruins Bounce Back; Maroon Strikes Back At Edwards

The Boston Bruins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 in Denver on Wednesday and Pat Maroon hasn’t moved on from the Jack Edwards fiasco.

That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

The Boston Bruins are still yet to experience a losing streak this season. The Bruins avoided their first one with a 4-0 win over the Colorado Eagles. …I mean, Avalanche, and sweep their two-game series with the defending but depleted Stanley Cup champions. Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season.

The Boston Bruins are hoping this current three-game road trip can bolster their team chemistry and hold on the Eastern Conference even more.

Well, Tampa Bay Lightning Pat Maroon wasn’t exactly done with the whole Jack Edwards fat comments last week. Maroon ripped Edwards on the latest Spittin Chiclets Podcast and explained how ticked off he really was when he found out what Edwards said about his weight.

Providence Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi is on a tear in the NHL.

Since his 1st appearance on November 5th, Goaltender Brandon Bussi has gone 6-1-2 to lead the team in wins, and is currently tied for the league lead with a .932 save percentage.#WednesdayWisdom x @BCBSRI pic.twitter.com/1dJLjU03jW — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) December 7, 2022

COL: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar ripped his team and threatened more lineup changes if his team seemingly rolls over like they did against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

PGH: Is it time to give Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall credit for the team he constructed?

PHI: Why is Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny pissed off at Alex Ovechkin?

NYI: Why has New York Islanders forward Ross Johnston seen his ice time reduced?

FLA: Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov reportedly battled pneumonia recently.

DAL: Are the Dallas Stars getting a little too loosey-goosey on the blue line?

VGK: The ‘personal reasons’ that have kept Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo out of the lineup were a family illness and the Knights announced that he will be out indefinitely to deal with that.

