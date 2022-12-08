Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins Bounce Back; Maroon Strikes Back At Edwards
The Boston Bruins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 in Denver on Wednesday and Pat Maroon hasn’t moved on from the Jack Edwards fiasco.
That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are still yet to experience a losing streak this season. The Bruins avoided their first one with a 4-0 win over the Colorado Eagles. …I mean, Avalanche, and sweep their two-game series with the defending but depleted Stanley Cup champions. Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season.
The Boston Bruins are hoping this current three-game road trip can bolster their team chemistry and hold on the Eastern Conference even more.
Well, Tampa Bay Lightning Pat Maroon wasn’t exactly done with the whole Jack Edwards fat comments last week. Maroon ripped Edwards on the latest Spittin Chiclets Podcast and explained how ticked off he really was when he found out what Edwards said about his weight.
Providence Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi is on a tear in the NHL.
Since his 1st appearance on November 5th, Goaltender Brandon Bussi has gone 6-1-2 to lead the team in wins, and is currently tied for the league lead with a .932 save percentage.#WednesdayWisdom x @BCBSRI pic.twitter.com/1dJLjU03jW
— Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) December 7, 2022
National Hockey Now
COL: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar ripped his team and threatened more lineup changes if his team seemingly rolls over like they did against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.
PGH: Is it time to give Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall credit for the team he constructed?
PHI: Why is Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny pissed off at Alex Ovechkin?
NYI: Why has New York Islanders forward Ross Johnston seen his ice time reduced?
FLA: Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov reportedly battled pneumonia recently.
DAL: Are the Dallas Stars getting a little too loosey-goosey on the blue line?
VGK: The ‘personal reasons’ that have kept Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo out of the lineup were a family illness and the Knights announced that he will be out indefinitely to deal with that.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: Will Montreal Canadiens rookie winger Juraj Slafkovsky be allowed to play for his native Slovakia at the World Junior Championships?
CGY: Has former Boston Bruins goalie Dan Vladar become the No. 1 guy between the pipes for the Calgary Flames?
NHL
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson was an absolute beast Wednesday, scoring five goals in the first 40 minutes and adding an assist in a 9-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Hey Maroon…or Ultra Maroon, as Bugs Bunny might put it. Fans pay big money to watch you play.You’re getting just short of a million bucks a year to play a game. As a consequence, just like Hollywood stars are a bit disingenuous when they complain about a lack of privacy, if you’re going to play professional hockey, it’s your responsibility to keep your body in peak condition. So if you’re overweight to where an argument could be made that it effects your performance on the ice, then ANYONE in the hockey world has the right to call you out on… Read more »