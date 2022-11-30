Connect with us

Pat Maroon Donates To Mental Health In Jack Edwards’ Name

5 hours ago

Jack Edwards

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon took the high road Wednesday when responding to some off the cuff remarks about his weight made by NESN Boston Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards Tuesday night.

In response to the bizarre tangent that Edwards went on about Maroon’s weight during the NESN broadcast of his team’s 3-1 loss to the Bruins Tuesday night, Pat Maroon – in Jack Edwards’ name – donated to Tampa Bay Thrives, which in it’s own words is ‘a nonprofit assisting those struggling with mental health and substance use issues by providing navigation, access and awareness’

What originally seemed like praise for the 6-foot-2, 238-pound, 34-year-old winger during the first period Tuesday night, went horribly awry when Jack Edwards – along with his longtime color man Andy Brickley – went off on a babbling and spiraling rant about Maroon’s weight and his apparent love for pizza:

“Listed at 238 pounds. That was Day One of training camp and I have got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas before then and now,” Edwards began.

Brickley then weighed in joking that his listed weight was prior to his pregame meal, and that sent Edwards on the fasting tangent.

“Fasting. Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. But hey, [he’s won] three [Stanley Cups] in a row! Who can argue with his formula?” a chuckling Edwards said.

As my colleague Joe Haggerty pointed out on Tuesday night, Jack Edwards, thanks to Maroon’s on-ice encounters with Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand, has had some unsavory things to say about Maroon before. As most Edwards’ soliloquies have gone, this one created some positive reaction but mostly a hailstorm of Edwards-bashing from media and fans across the NHL:

As of 6:30 PM ET, there had been no public apology or response to Maroon’s tweet from either Jack Edwards, Brickley or NESN, and no one should probably be expecting one. NESN has backed Edwards through hot water before and given their ratings this season and for pretty much his 17-year tenure behind the mic for them.

