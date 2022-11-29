Connect with us

Edwards Chirps Maroon About Weight During Bruins Telecast

Boston Bruins Jack Edwards

Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards has never been one to pull punches on the NESN telecast and Tuesday night’s Boston Bruins/Lightning game was no different. This time it was Lightning power forward Pat Maroon that was the subject of Edwards’ pointed barbs as the slender man behind the microphone took aim at the Lightning forward’s girth.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 238-pounds, the 34-year-old Maroon is one of the true big bodies still left in an NHL that’s getting younger, sleeker and faster all the time while moving further away from the heavy, physical game, particularly during the regular season.

Buy forget about all the on-ice value for a guy like Maroon in Tampa Bay. Let’s just say that Edwards was very preoccupied with Maroon and his enjoyment of pizza.

“Listed at 238 pounds. That was Day One of training camp and I have got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas before then and now.”

NESN color guy Andy Brickley weighed in as well and joked that his listed weight was prior to his pregame meal, and that sent Edwards on a fasting tangent.

“Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like going four hours without a meal,” cracked Edwards. “But hey three Cups in a row who can argue with his formula?”

It’s not the first time that the Bruins have gone in on Maroon as he’s had some famous run-ins with Brad Marchand, but as with everything Jack Edwards there were some very polarizing reactions about his words. Plenty of Boston Bruins fans thought nothing of it aside from being a humorous aside during the NESN broadcast.

Others got out the carving knives and let Edwards have it as seems to happen at least a couple of times a year when it comes to the longtime play-by-play man.

This certainly isn’t even in the top-10 most controversial things that Edwards has said before and is relatively harmless unless Maroon happens to catch Edwards in a dark alley outside TD Garden after the game is over.

Joe Haggerty has covered the Boston Bruins and the NHL for 18 years with NBC Sports Boston, WEEI.com, the Boston Metro and the Woburn Daily Times, and currently serves as lead Bruins reporter and columnist for Boston Hockey Now. Haggs always strives to capture the spirt of the thing any way that he can.

