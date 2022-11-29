Edwards Chirps Maroon About Weight During Bruins Telecast

Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards has never been one to pull punches on the NESN telecast and Tuesday night’s Boston Bruins/Lightning game was no different. This time it was Lightning power forward Pat Maroon that was the subject of Edwards’ pointed barbs as the slender man behind the microphone took aim at the Lightning forward’s girth.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 238-pounds, the 34-year-old Maroon is one of the true big bodies still left in an NHL that’s getting younger, sleeker and faster all the time while moving further away from the heavy, physical game, particularly during the regular season.

Buy forget about all the on-ice value for a guy like Maroon in Tampa Bay. Let’s just say that Edwards was very preoccupied with Maroon and his enjoyment of pizza.

“Listed at 238 pounds. That was Day One of training camp and I have got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas before then and now.”

NESN color guy Andy Brickley weighed in as well and joked that his listed weight was prior to his pregame meal, and that sent Edwards on a fasting tangent.

“Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like going four hours without a meal,” cracked Edwards. “But hey three Cups in a row who can argue with his formula?”

"I got a feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now." Jack Edwards is out of pocket for this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/CNnKo1Olwa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 30, 2022

It’s not the first time that the Bruins have gone in on Maroon as he’s had some famous run-ins with Brad Marchand, but as with everything Jack Edwards there were some very polarizing reactions about his words. Plenty of Boston Bruins fans thought nothing of it aside from being a humorous aside during the NESN broadcast.

Jack Edwards is the best because he does not care and just has fun. The fact that he makes people mad with his commentary just makes it even better. https://t.co/dAqgG0wU03 — Ben (@benmyfriend1) November 30, 2022

Others got out the carving knives and let Edwards have it as seems to happen at least a couple of times a year when it comes to the longtime play-by-play man.

Now i may not be the biggest fan of Fat Pat….but goddammit Jack Edwards is a f-cking jackass and is the sole reason why the Boston Bruins have the worst local broadcast in the National Hockey League. What a disgrace. He was terrible doing soccer at ESPN…he's terrible at NESN https://t.co/BN5W4lbDdR — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) November 30, 2022

This certainly isn’t even in the top-10 most controversial things that Edwards has said before and is relatively harmless unless Maroon happens to catch Edwards in a dark alley outside TD Garden after the game is over.